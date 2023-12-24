ServaPet Advocates For “Pawsitive Changes:” The Powerful Roles of Emotional Support & Service Animals In Improving the Human Well-Being

—

In a world where the pursuit of emotional and/ or mental health and well-being is now more critical than ever, with the severe increases in the rates of stress, anxiety, insomnia, and suicides since 2020, the significance of Emotional Support Animals (ESAs) and Psychiatric Service Dogs (PSDs) has come to the forefront. These animals play a vital role in providing the emotional and mental support, comfort, and companionship to individuals navigating the complexities of their mental health. Recognizing this need, ServaPet has emerged as a pioneering force, connecting those who are in need, with specialized licensed medical professionals to facilitate the process of obtaining the proper legal, and legitimate documents needed to help improve their overall mental well-being, to both live, and travel, with their furry animal companion by their side.

Embracing the Healing Power of Animal Companionship

The therapeutic benefits of animal companionship in promoting emotional and/ or mental well-being are well-documented. Research has shown that the presence of animals can help alleviate stress, reduce anxiety, and contribute to an overall improvement in an individual’s emotional and/ or mental health. ServaPet, with its commitment to fostering “Pawsitive Changes” for helping to improve an individual’s overall well-being, aims to make this form of “healing power” more accessible to those individuals who are seeking a more “homeopathic approach of support, as opposed to traditional OTC (Over The Counter) medication.

"At ServaPet, our goal is to invoke positive change for our client patients. Their animal best friend should be treated as such—a helping hand that has the right to live and travel with their owner and companion," says Bashar Zoma, President of ServaPet. “These animals have been trained by their handlers to provide the necessary support and comfort to help with their emotional and/ or mental illness, which helps give their handlers the reasons to leave the house, sleep in comfort, or live to see another day.

Bridging the Gap in Prescriptions for ESAs and PSDs

As some medical professionals are legally “allowed” and permitted, according to the Medical Board and/ or Behavioral Sciences Board to prescribe ESAs and PSDs, many are hesitant to do so due to a lack of familiarity with the relevant laws, or even their lack of belief in the therapeutic benefits of an animal. ServaPet recognized this gap early on and has since been at the forefront of bridging it. The company specializes in connecting client patients with a dedicated team of physicians licensed medical professionals who are all well-versed in the legal intricacies surrounding ESAs and PSDs, ensuring that those in need can access the support they require.

Empowering Individuals, One Pet at a Time

ServaPet's mission revolves around empowering individuals through the therapeutic benefits of animal companionship. The company understands that the journey to emotional and/ or mental well-being is unique for each person, and it is dedicated to guiding individuals every step of the way.

"Our journey is intertwined with yours, and together, we can make a difference—one pet at a time," adds Zoma.

“Pawsitive Change For Your Well Being”

ServaPet's slogan, "Pawsitive Change for Your Well Being," encapsulates the company's commitment to creating a positive impact on the daily lives of individuals, while taking into account the troubles each of them face due to their emotional and/ or mental illness, and the powerful therapeutic benefits of their animal companions. Through the facilitation of ESA letters and PSD prescriptions, ServaPet is contributing to a broader understanding of the role these animals play in fostering emotional and mental well-being.

In a world where the healing power of animals is increasingly recognized, ServaPet stands as a beacon, advocating for the rights of individuals to live and travel with their animal companions. The company's commitment to “Pawsitive Change” reflects a broader movement towards a more compassionate and understanding approach to emotional and mental health—one that acknowledges the invaluable support that Emotional Support Animals and Psychiatric Service Dogs can provide.

Not only does ServaPet cover all 50 states, including US territories, but rest assured that they also adhere to all of the rules and regulations of HIPAA, The Medical Board, The Behavioral Sciences Board, Fair Housing Amendments Act (FHAA), Housing of Urban Development (HUD), The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), The Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA), and The Department of Transportation (DoT).



