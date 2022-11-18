Servcorp Announces Black Friday Virtual Office Discounts for All USA Locations

Servcorp, a global virtual office, and co-working business center with 9 USA locations including 1 World Trade Center NYC is offering a discount thru November 30 for Virtual Office Packages.

Servcorp, a leading virtual office and coworking business center provider, is offering a Black Friday discount for its virtual office packages, hot desks, and dedicated offices.

The special offer of 28 percent off Servcorp programs is an excellent opportunity for small to mid-sized companies and entrepreneurs to capitalize on savings for their 2023 office requirements. The offer is for new clients only.

Servcorp provides business owners with a unique concierge service in its 150 locations worldwide.

"Most business owners are unaware of Servcorp customized programs, which serve as an extension of their business," said Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President United States. "This service includes on-site call answering, mail forwarding, hourly conference rooms, and so much more. Servcorp will pick up their dry cleaning if needed. No one in our industry provides this level of service.”

In the United States, Servcorp offers nine business center locations. The most notable location is One World Trade Center in New York City. This prime business address provides access to the 85th floor with sensational 360-degree views of Manhattan.

Additional business addresses include 1 Battery Place, Downtown, 667 Madison Avenue near the Upper East Side and Central Park at 61st Street, and 1330 Avenue of the Americas at 54th Street.

Additional Servcorp Business Centers are in Chicago, Houston, and Washington, DC, near the White House.

Stephanie Carillo-Legaspi, Area Director at Servcorp US, mentioned, "Servcorp is not just another virtual office and coworking space provider. We help businesses grow no matter their location. Servcorp provides hands-on services. If a business needs us to coordinate an on-site meeting, order lunch, deposit checks at their bank, or forward their mail wherever possible, we are a phone call away."

About Servcorp

Servcorp was founded in 1978 by Alf Moufarrige in Sydney, Australia. It provides receptionist services, call answering, meeting and conference room rentals, co-working offices, and virtual office business addresses at some of the most prestigious buildings worldwide.



