Servcorp Announces Coworking Offices & Concierge Services for New York Attorneys

—

The move is in response to the growing demand from legal professionals for a premium workspace that offers access to top-tier amenities and concierge services.

Located in the heart of Lower Manhattan, One World Trade Center is one of the most iconic and prestigious addresses in the city, making it an ideal location for lawyers seeking a prime working environment. The new coworking space with concierge services will offer attorneys access to on-demand meeting rooms, phone and IT support, and a personal receptionist to greet guests and answer phone calls.

To inquire further, visit https://www.servcorp.com/en/coworking/

“We are thrilled to offer this new coworking option for attorneys in New York City,” said Servcorp Senior Vice President-North America, Colleen Susini. “Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient space for legal professionals to work, meet, and collaborate. We believe that this program will be a valuable resource for the city’s legal community.”

Because an attorney’s work is confidential and private, Servcorp coworking spaces and concierge services offer the privacy demanded by the attorney-client privilege. A dedicated receptionist will manage client intake and schedules, take messages and coordinate with other support staff. In addition, all meeting rooms are equipped with secure, high-speed internet and state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment to ensure that attorney-client meetings can be conducted securely and privately.

As part of the company’s amenities, sound-rated phone booths are available in coworking spaces, so an attorney won’t have to worry about exposing sensitive information within a discreet or privileged conversation. A dedicated, local business telephone number is offered with voicemail services transferable to any mobile service or landline. The company’s confidential mail forwarding services will direct correspondence to a specified location.

Servcorp provides professional, secure coworking offices at some of the most sought-after addresses worldwide with a global network of locations. In addition to One World Trade Center, Servcorp maintains coworking spaces in premium locations throughout NYC. For more information about Servcorp or to find a coworking office location, please visit https://www.servcorp.com/en/coworking/locations/united-states/new-york/

Contact Info:

Name: Colleen Susini

Email: Send Email

Organization: Servcorp One World Trade Center

Address: 285 Fulton St, Suite 8500 85th Floor, New York, NY 10006, United States

Phone: +1-212-220-8500

Website: https://www.servcorp.com/en/



