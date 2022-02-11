Servcorp Launches Small Business Guide for 21st Century Virtual Office Services

Servcorp (1-833-448- 1403), a U.S. virtual office provider in New York, Chicago, Houston, and Washington D.C., helps businesses grow with professional services, coworking space, and a global business network.

Global business services provider Servcorp announced a free guide to using 21st Century Virtual Office Services for growing companies, startup founders, and entrepreneurs today. The company’s U.S.-based coworking spaces provide members with office locations in New York, Chicago, Houston, and Washington, D.C.

The number of employees currently working from home or in hybrid working environments has grown exponentially over the past three years. Servcorp’s flexible, monthly membership provides industry-leading virtual office services to support growing companies, work-from-home professionals, and business travelers. A Servcorp business address, professional virtual assistant, and coworking and shared meeting spaces provide a cost-effective business growth model for these game-changers.

“Offering flexible work options in key U.S. cities is essential for new businesses and established companies to attract and retain top talent,” said Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President of North America. “Our new guide to understanding and using Servcorp’s Virtual Office Services is a hands-on tool for business owners who appreciate how important this is to the growth of their company. It includes details about Servcorp coworking space, virtual office and collaboration tools, and in-person meeting rooms and conference space.”

A company’s business address becomes a prestigious one with Servcorp as a virtual office partner. From New York to Chicago and Washington, D.C. to Houston, the virtual business service provider has dedicated business centers on iconic avenues, from Manhattan’s Financial District to the White House adjacent Pennsylvania Ave. With the company’s flexible monthly membership packages, businesses gain a powerful business address backed by mail forwarding and scan-to-email service, global business lounges and concierge support, an in-person meeting and coworking space, business communications, and more.

In addition to mail forwarding, Servcorp’s virtual administrative support includes a telephone answering service staffed by dedicated multi-lingual receptionists with personalized phone scripts. Call forwarding and interactive voicemail to email support provide instant access anywhere in the world. There is no monthly contract to sign and a simple sign-up process so that Servcorp virtual telephone service can be up and running in minutes.

Month to month and flexible Servcorp membership rates are designed for growing businesses of all shapes and sizes with one thing in common – the ability to take their office anywhere in the world. Private meeting rooms and coworking spaces are now available in New York, Chicago, Houston, and Washington, D.C. for affordable monthly memberships

Membership in the Servcorp community also includes virtual networking opportunities connecting members to a community of 60,000+ global business leaders. From New York-based lawyers to CPAs headquartered in Shanghai, professionals worldwide are available through the Servcorp community. The Servcorp Business Network is strong, growing, and open to all membership holders.

