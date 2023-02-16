Servcorp NYC Meeting Rooms and Virtual Office Packages in the World’s Most Prestigious Neighborhood

For businesses looking to expand their presence in New York City, Servcorp’s Manhattan location at 667 Madison Avenue offers a variety of amenities and provides a range of services. Servcorp has the perfect office space for any occasion from the world’s most prestigious neighborhood.

—

Located in the prestigious Upper East Side of Manhattan, Servcorp has updated its meeting rooms, coworking spaces, and virtual office packages at 667 Madison Avenue. Any business seeking flexible, yet professional serviced office solutions can find the perfect Servcorp package to fit their needs and budget, with a guarantee that their fully-equipped, luxury office space will increase efficiency and productivity.

Customized packages at Servcorp’s Upper East Side location have access to hands-on concierge services plus high-speed internet, an unbranded reception area with a dedicated administrative team, and an on-site IT department.

Click here for more information

https://www.servcorp.com/en/locations/new-york/667-madison-avenue/

Remote businesses can take advantage of this prime location for client meetings, internal brainstorming sessions, or simply to use the location as a mailing address. Clients and employees alike will be impressed by this central business address and an included, dedicated receptionist fielding calls. Servcorp members have access to boardrooms, private offices, and coworking spaces - all at a fraction of the cost of a physical office.

With the Upper East Side being one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the world, businesses can treat clients and employees to iconic nearby landmarks like Central Park South.

Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, described this expansion as, "We are thrilled to announce that Servcorp is now offering meeting rooms, coworking spaces, and virtual office packages at the sophisticated 667 Madison Avenue address, located in the distinguished Upper East Side of Manhattan! This is the perfect opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the many benefits that Servcorp's premium services have to offer. We are delighted to be able to provide our customers with these premier facilities in such an esteemed area.”

Servcorp members can enjoy coworking spaces for up to 10 people at any of Servcorp’s 150 other locations worldwide. They can also enjoy access to premium meeting rooms, interview rooms, and boardrooms at any location.

For more information about Servcorp’s coworking and meeting room packages, please see

https://www.servcorp.com/en/office-spaces/remote-team-package/

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

Contact Info:

Name: Colleen Susini

Email: Send Email

Organization: Servcorp Upper East Side Virtual Office, Coworking & Meeting Rooms

Address: 667 Madison Avenue 4th and 5th Floor, New York, NY 10065

Phone: (212) 771-9850

Website: https://www.servcorp.com/en/virtual-offices/prices-locations/new-york-city/667-madison-avenue/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1-HHqh-j_A

Release ID: 89090337

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.