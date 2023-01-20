Servcorp NYC Virtual Office and Meeting Room Packages Continue to Thrive in Post-Pandemic Environment

Servcorp offers businesses a cost-effective alternative to traditional office leases with pay-as-you-go meeting and conference rooms with a virtual business address in over 150 international locations.

Servcorp is a leading provider of flexible office solutions for remote businesses worldwide. They are proud to highlight their premiere pay-as-you-go meeting and conference rooms. Starting at $60 an hour, 5-star meeting facilities are available amongst 150+ Servcorp locations.

Servcorp hosts a wide variety of meeting facilities that can accommodate all remote business needs. These offices are located in some of the most prestigious locations around the world, including the iconic One World Trade Center in NYC. Servcorp’s pay-as-you-go offices are perfect for remote businesses looking for temporary office space. These top-notch facilities ensure that all business meetings and client meet-ups run smoothly and successfully. Rentable office space packages provide access to a dedicated administrative staff to manage your calls and busy schedule as well as a fully stocked IT department on-site. To top it off, Servcorp provides complimentary refreshments to members and their guests.

The rentable meeting and conference rooms are conducive environments for productivity and success. Each space is designed to make it easy to connect in-person and virtually, with a variety of video and audio conferencing tools.



Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, described this amenity as, “Servcorp’s virtual office and meeting room packages are more cost-effective than traditional office leases. We want businesses to save money while still having access to a professional environment. With every one of our 150 worldwide locations situated in prime locations, businesses have easy access to transportation, amenities, and an excellent experience.”

Servcorp makes it easy to set up and run an office from anywhere in the world. Pay-as-you-go meeting rooms offer a range of services, including phone answering, mail forwarding, and business address services, to help businesses maintain a professional presence without the need for a physical office.

For more information about Servcorp’s premiere meeting rooms, please visit https://www.servcorp.com/en/meeting-rooms/facilities/

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

