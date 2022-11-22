Servcorp One World Trade Center Virtual Office 28% Discount for Black Friday Announced

Servcorp is offering business owners and entrepreneurs a 28% discount for a Virtual Office at their prestigious One World Trade Center located on the 85th Floor. This is a rare opportunity to get a world-class virtual business address at an unbeatable price.

Servcorp, a Global Serviced Office provider with 150 locations worldwide, has announced a 28% Discount for Virtual Office and Hot Desk Packages at One World Trade Center thru November 30, 2022.

Senior Vice President Colleen Susini said, “this is a great opportunity to get a virtual office address at One World Trade Center. A virtual office is a perfect solution for businesses who want the professional image of a brick-and-mortar office without the high cost”.

A virtual office package provides a mailing address, phone number, and receptionist services without the overhead of traditional office space. Businesses can also add additional services such as meeting rooms and day offices as needed.

The full suite of a la carte and hands-on concierge services enables businesses to only pay for what they use without tying up capital with unused space.

Hot desks are available with custom plans at daily rates. Meeting and conference rooms can be rented by the hour.

According to Area Director, Stephanie Carillo-Legaspi “When you sign up for a Servcorp virtual office, you'll have access to all of our locations worldwide. This means you can work from anywhere, whether you're in NYC for a week or traveling on business to Tokyo. Servcorp's state-of-the-art technology and 5-star customer service are second to none”.

In addition to Servcorp Virtual Office Rental Services, businesses have access to Servcorp Home. For only $50.00 per month, access is available to the Servcorp Community of 60,000 worldwide members to market and sell their products and services.

Servcorp, founded by Alf Moufarrige in 1978, is one of the original pioneers of the virtual office. Currently, their workspaces are located in 20 countries in 41 cities globally.

All Servcorp clients have access to hot desk and coworking offices, receptionists with onsite call answering, and meeting and conference rooms.

The company continues to invest in software development for future growth. Their new IT platform, SmartOffice was rolled out in 2022 starting with their Japan, Australian and Middle Eastern locations.

According to information available on the company website “With the leading products in the industry, a unique value proposition that truly differentiates, high cash reserves, and a strong Balance Sheet, Servcorp is well positioned to capitalize on our renewed growth strategy”.

For more information visit https://www.servcorp.com/en/

About Us: Servcorp is a Global Workspace Provider including Virtual Office Address, Co-working Space, Meeting Rooms, Call Answering, Mail Forwarding and IT Solutions for business.

