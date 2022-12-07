Servcorp Virtual Business Address at One World Trade Center NYC with Mail Forwarding Announced

Small to medium businesses enjoy a prestigious business address when they select a Servcorp address package, including mail and courier management.

Servcorp is excited to announce its expanded mail forwarding and management services at its prestigious One World Trade Center on the 85th floor in lower Manhattan.

For businesses looking for an NYC mailing address or serviced offices in downtown Manhattan, Servcorp's offerings include hands-on concierge services with the highest level of customer service.

Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, mentioned, "the views from the 85th Floor of the World Trade Center are the most breathtaking in NYC and offer first-class offices with mail forwarding services. Our professional on-site team goes above and beyond and strives to provide the highest level of customer service, including mail management."

Servcorp provides businesses with an easy solution for having mail forwarded anywhere in the world. Small entrepreneurial companies and large corporations have access to hands-on customer service from their professional team at One World Trade Center.

According to Stephanie Carillo-Legaspi, Area Director, "the Servcorp professional team is located at the World Trade Center Workspace. When clients need personalized custom mail solutions, Servcorp is a phone call away. Servcorp serves as an extension of client businesses. The high-quality team demonstrates Servcorp's commitment to our client success."

Servcorp's other a la carte services include secretary and receptionist services, telephone answering, co-working offices, virtual office addresses, and more.

Servcorp has 9 USA locations in NYC, Chicago, Houston, and Washington, DC. All office locations provide advanced IT Solutions.

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or just a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet business needs. Its experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

