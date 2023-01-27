Servcorp Virtual Office and Coworking Space Pioneer Celebrates 45 Years of Service to Entrepreneurs and Small Business

Servcorp offers the world’s finest workplace solutions for remote businesses worldwide. The entrepreneurial company, started by Mr. Alf Moufarrige, is now celebrating 45 years of service with increased investment in the United States.

Servcorp is proud to announce its 45th year as the original pioneer of virtual office solutions. Servcorp was founded by Mr. Alf Mouffarige in 1978. He wanted to create fully-operational office spaces that companies could use as needed with significantly reduced overhead costs. These offices would include dedicated receptionists and secretaries as well as meeting and working spaces.

The entrepreneurial spirit and passion of Alf Moufarrige has spearheaded Servcorp into offering serviced offices, virtual offices, coworking, and IT solutions in over 150 locations across 41 cities and 20 countries.

Visit here for more information https://www.servcorp.com/en/about-us/

Today, Servcorp offers rentable office spaces and an exclusive networking site for remote businesses.

Servcorp’s locations are situated in the most prestigious office buildings around the world, with increasing interest in the United States. Premium coworking spaces and meeting rooms are available in the most sought-after US locations.

Imagine working inside the iconic One World Trade Center or right next to the White House at their Washington DC location at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue. These locations, concierge services and several excellent amenities are available to Servcorp members.

Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, described this anniversary as, "Servcorp revolutionized the way businesses and entrepreneurs access flexible office space solutions. Our team is immensely proud to be the pioneer of virtual office spaces. We want every business to grow and develop right along with us, and we are there to support our Servcorp members every step of the way.”

In its 45 years of service, Servcorp allows businesses to interact with one another from anywhere in the world. Servcorp Home is unique to the industry member service with access to over 50,000 businesses.

Should Servcorp’s members ever take the chance to meet clients or host in-person meetings, they have access to all of the 150 Servcorp locations across the globe. Servcorp guarantees that each office will provide superior, identical service and facilities and will continue to do so in this next chapter.

For more information about Servcorp’s serviced offices, please see

https://www.servcorp.com/en/office-spaces/

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

