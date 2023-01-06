Servcorp Washington DC Serviced Virtual Office Space and Meeting Room Packages Announced for 2023

Remote small to medium businesses can now conduct operations at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue Washington DC's most sought-after business location. Business owners have access to a virtual office address, meeting rooms and temporary offices less than 1 mile from the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Servcorp is a leading provider of virtual office solutions and luxurious temporary offices. They are proud to appease their clients' significant demand for executive-serviced workspaces in Washington, DC, with serviced office space at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue, one of the most prestigious addresses in the heart of America's capital.

https://www.servcorp.com/en/virtual-offices/prices-locations/washington-dc/1717-pennsylvania-avenue/

Conveniently located in the Central Business District, Servcorp's 1717 Pennsylvania Ave. location is available for remote businesses to use as their own office as needed. Servcorp members may use this address on their website, business collateral, and business registration.

Every Servcorp location is proud to offer a comprehensive working environment. Like its other locations, Servcorp fully equips this exclusive office space with dedicated secretarial and IT support teams, mail and courier management, and the ability to access boardrooms and meeting rooms across all of Servcorp's 150 international offices.



Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, described this expansion as, "Excitement is in the air for both Servcorp and Washington DC professionals. This space offers a modern, sophisticated atmosphere with incredible amenities like virtual offices and in-person meeting rooms. This expansion is a perfect example of how Washington, DC is growing and evolving into a modern hub of business and innovation. With its prime location and top-notch facilities, Servcorp continues to be a popular destination for business professionals."

Servcorp workspaces also include onsite concierge services, call answering and mail forwarding. All services are available via a la carte as well as their signature custom packages. Servcorp was an early pioneer of the virtual office and on-demand workspaces. In recent years, they have catered to flexible office requirements by combining technology with short-term space requirements. Their concierge services operate like an office hotel with customized business requirements.

All clients at the 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue workspace can access Servcorp's signature services at all 9 USA locations in Chicago, Houston, and New York City, plus its 150 prime worldwide locations.

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

