Servcorp's NYC Virtual Office Address at 667 Madison Avenue in the Heart of Manhattan Continues to be in High Demand

Servcorp's Prestigious Upper East Side Business Center at 667 Madison Avenue is one of the most sought-after locations in Manhattan. A virtual office provides business owners and entrepreneurs access to conference and meeting rooms, mail forwarding and on-site call answering.

—

Servcorp, a leading provider of virtual office solutions and executive serviced workspaces, has seen an increase in demand for their prestigious Upper East Side virtual business address at 667 Madison Ave. in New York City. This prime location is situated on the corner of 61st Street and Madison Avenue, one of the most sought-after areas in Manhattan.

Due to the prime location on Madison Avenue, business owners who frequent surrounding hotels such as The Lowell, The Sherry-Netherland, The Pierre and The Plaza have access to flexible services such as a virtual office address, meeting rooms, mail forwarding and call answering on an as need basis.

For businesses looking for an NYC mailing address or luxury meeting spaces in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Servcorp’s offerings are unmatched.

Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, described the reason for the increase in demand as, “This office is remarkable. From the moment you walk into the lobby, you know you're in a special building. The business center at 667 Madison Avenue provides a prestigious virtual business address with custom concierge services. With hot desks, virtual offices, impressive meeting rooms plus mail forwarding and onsite call answering, we are extremely proud to continue servicing remote businesses from this elite neighborhood.”

Visit here for more information

https://www.servcorp.com/en/office-spaces/locations/new-york-city/667-madison-avenue/

According to Stephanie Carrillo Legaspi, Area Director, "all clients at the 667 Madison Avenue workspace have access to our signature concierge services at all 9 USA locations in Chicago, Houston and Washington DC plus 150 prime worldwide locations".

All Servcorp locations provide a comprehensive working experience. This includes advanced IT solutions, secretary and receptionist services, telephone answering, co-working offices, virtual office addresses, and many more.

Due to the growth of flexible, remote working, the demand for premium, hands-on concierge services continues to grow. Servcorp is ideally positioned to cater to business executives and entrepreneurs looking for a prime workspace as demand increases.

For more information about Servcorp’s premiere meeting rooms, please visit https://www.servcorp.com/en/meeting-rooms/

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

Contact Info:

Name: Colleen Susini

Email: Send Email

Organization: Servcorp

Address: 667 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Phone: 212-771-9850

Website: https://www.servcorp.com/en/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/DZlFYH2bZpE

Release ID: 89087266

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.