Serve Network Arrives In Style, With Introducing Its Token “SERVE”

Serve Network Brings The Change With "SERVE" Token Introduction.

The Serve Network has announced the launch of its cryptocurrency token, SERVE with the aim of bringing much-needed comfort for the people.

SERVE is the Metavice Network’s native token that is designed to generate Universal Basic Income (UBI) for people from all walks of life by developing a financial platform and decentralized services without an intermediary.

The Metavice Network

The Metavice Network, fueled by the native token SERVE, and built on the basis of smart contract platform secured and operated by everyday people, targets at developing decentralized serves (dSVs) and generating UBI.”

In sharp contrast to cryptocurrency that raises awareness, Metavice is an experimental financial system for every Tom, Dick, and Harry, which is designed to adopt digital currency in line with the global trend.

Since 2020, the decentralized finance industry has witnessed massive growth. However, since most of them operate in a closed system, SERVE decided to develop a sustainable ecosystem, creating the foundation for an open system.

The decentralized solution offered by SERVE is classified into two:

1. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform

The DeFi platform offers two opportunities: liquidity farming and staking. The team explained that users can deposit their liquidity on the Metavice Network and receive the SERVE token as a reward. Liquidity farming encourages liquidity provides to store their assets in the network.

Through staking, users can earn some extra SERVE rewards if they stake their assets on the Metavice Network.

2. Decentralized Services (dSVs)

One of the most important benefits of cryptocurrency is decentralization – the elimination of third parties or intermediaries during transactions. The Metavice Network also focuses on developing decentralized services and allowing users to earn UBI while taking parts in the services it created.

Through decentralized advertising, the Network has continued to introduce functionalities that allow advertisers to engage in direct advertising without engaging intermediaries. When an advertising project is completed, the advertiser will pay the protocol directly.

The Network also supports the creation of specific tasks for an individual and reviews the task when it is completed. Users who complete their tasks receive SERVE as a reward.

Universal Basic Income

The Network has will also reveal further opportunities and services that will allow people around the globe to receive their Universal Basic Income.

The maximum token supply is 100,000,000 SERVE. 65% of the total supply will be vested in liquidity mining and pool staking while ecosystem funds such as liquidity and investment funds take 15%.

Community Operation takes 2.5% while 6.5% goes to partners & Advisor & Private Investor. Team & Development and Public Sale take 10% and 1% respectively.

The goals ahead

While intimating the cryptocurrency community with its plans, the team rolled out its roadmap which includes:

1. Concept Development:

• The beginning of project research and planning.

• Conceptualization of the SERVE.

• Code development.

2. SERVE Launch:

• Main contract deployment.

• DEX launch.

• Whitepaper VI release.

• Website and social media profiles.

3. ServeSwap:

• Launching of the trading platform.

And much more, in order to make Serve Network, the finest creation EVER.

