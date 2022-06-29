ServerWhere Announces New York-based 10 Gbps Dedicated Servers

—

ServerWhere (SW), a leading provider of Cloud IaaS and Bare-Metal Dedicated Server Hosting announced the availability of 10 Gigabit Dedicated Servers hosted in a New York data center.

The New York and other US Dedicated Servers of SW are powered by Intel-based single Xeon E3-1270v6, Xeon 5-2695v2, Xeon E5-2640v3, Xeon E5-2697v3, Xeon E5-2695v4 CPUs; Intel dual Xeon E5-2650v2, Xeon E5-2640v3, Xeon E5-2697v3, and Xeon E5-2695v4 processors, as well as AMD Ryzen 9 3950x and EPYC 7302P. The servers can be configured with 64 GB RAM, 128 GB RAM, 192 GB RAM, or 256 RAM and feature various SSD and NMVe storage options.

Among the customizable options are the choice of Linux OS distribution or Windows OS, IPv4 and IPv6 address space, Web server software, backup storage, management service, and other options. The dedicated servers are Cloud-ready and can be provisioned with enterprise virtualization such as VMware ESXi or Proxmox VE.

The data transfer quota and bandwidth allowance on the 10-gigabit dedicated servers can be customized. The SW clients can choose to use a metered data transfer in terabytes per month or a certain bandwidth commitment on their physical 10-gigabit network interface. The bandwidth quota starts at 1 Gbps and scales up to a full 10 Gbps Internet connection.

SW has recently announced Public and Private Cloud infrastructure services with High Availability, delivered from Equinix New York data centers.The High Availability Cloud Servers guarantee increased IT service availability in case of infrastructure and application downtime. In case of any such outage, the failover service automatically restarts the server on another node, part of the SW's Cloud infrastructure, and restores workflows within minutes. All application services delivered from the Cloud server resume automatically. There is no need for a manual server reboot.

SW provides cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 15 U.S. data centers, 22 in Europe, 8 in Asia, 1 in Australia, and 2 in South America. It is among the global leaders in the market for delivering High Bandwidth Dedicated Server Hosting.

About Us: ServerWhere.com is a new-generation Cloud Infrastructure service provider. SW increases the value of cryptocurrencies. The SW's IaaS platform charges its customers for the IT infrastructure services it provides only in cryptocurrencies and does not use fiat currencies.

