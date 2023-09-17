Serviap Global Provides an Insight to Fighting the STEM gender gap in Chile

The gender gap is a persistent challenge in various professional fields across the globe, and Chile is no exception. Even though there are many international organizations working towards equality and awareness, there still seems to be a long way to go.

Considering that gender equity is a general improvement to both wider society and the economy overall, this means that a lot of companies are missing out. When women encounter glass ceilings and so on, it stops businesses making full use of their talent.

Accelerating the drive towards full equality for women in the workplace and other industries requires both smart public policies and inclusive business practices. Many countries have therefore interpreted this as a major issue to improve.

Additionally, many businesses internationally have also transformed their global talent acquisition and employee retention practices to not only improve diversity but also aim for healthier growth in their operations in the present and the future.

Understanding the gender gap in opportunities for women

The gender gap at work follows unconscious biases, societal stereotypes, and harmful practices toward women, creating additional layers of obstacles to fitting into important roles in the workplace. It can create the belief that women are less capable than men, which is then used to excuse disparities.

On average, organizations that call for action on the subject believe it will take at least 150 years to fully close the gender gap across all industries. Many indexes registering the participation of women in the workforce show that positions of seniority held by women in companies are less than half the number at entry levels.

This situation suggests a lack of evenly distributed space for women in businesses, as well as a structural stagnation for the development of their careers when compared to men. This phenomenon can still be recognized all over the world. But, in comparison, Latin America has been experiencing one of the fastest paces for ensuring gender parity.

Out of the countries in the region, Chile is highlighted by active initiatives from the government and private sector. Many businesses take part in programs to bridge gender gaps regarding labor force participation, wages, and leadership.

Still, gender inequality levels are different between Latin American countries, as well as within different industries. One of the fields that see a persistent gap is STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Global organizations such as UNESCO also emphasize issues in STEM areas, saying that women are underrepresented both in school and in the job market.

Combating inequality in STEM fields in Chile

STEM careers are linked to critical and valuable skills in the contemporary world, such as complex problem-solving, and critical thinking. Also, STEM graduates are better paid than professionals from many other fields and the income gap within the labor market is usually also smaller.

In Chile, however, even though women represent around half of the enrollment for overall higher education levels, they only make up 25% of registration in STEM degrees. No surprise then, that comparatively few women work in the sector, and even less so in senior positions.

It's imperative to fight this underrepresentation in STEM professions like engineering and information technology, extending the efforts to all levels in such industries, including senior positions.

This is a key investment for Chile, seizing the momentum created by the recent arrival of major investments from foreign tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. As organizations take measures to expand the participation of women in STEM-related fields, the two main challenges are to create a long-term channel for women in STEM roles while also ensuring active representation in leadership positions.

These actions are a sustainable option for fighting potential professional deficit in coming years, as Chile grows as an exciting destination for fintech, IT, and cybersecurity.

Creating opportunities for STEM companies

Companies can unlock many benefits by building a more diverse workforce and putting active effort into bridging the gender gap. Improved corporate responsibility is essential to make changes and break down gender stereotypes in STEM fields.

One of the main ways to do this is by implementing policies such as flexible work arrangements, equal pay for equal work, and leadership development opportunities. Practical actions can be made regarding maternity and paternity leaves, as well as building solid channels to fight harassment culture.

These tendencies increase diversity and employee retention by focusing on the collaborators’ mental health and well-being, which is one of the most important workplace trends in the modern professional world, where values and expectations are changing.

To bridge gender gaps more efficiently, companies can partner up with local and international organizations. In Chile, managers can seek assistance from many private and public initiatives.

The central governmental institution is the Ministerio de la Mujer y la Equidad de Género, which fights for legal compliance in gender parity. STEM businesses can get informed on programs such as Más Mujeres más Ciencia.

There are also internationally-supported actions such as Iniciativa de Paridad de Género. With IPG, for instance, companies are oriented throughout the process of ensuring true and practical inclusion in the workforce, focusing on the health of employees, employers, and the company. Such types of collaboration are great for prioritizing action and straightening support networks between businesses.

The benefits of gender parity in business

For Chile, closing workforce gender gaps is essential to continue inclusive economic growth, boosting the country’s GDP. This is crucial to STEM fields, where long-term career development for women in tech and science industries is notably lower than the overall average including other areas of work, according to Global Gender Gap reports.

For businesses, diversity fosters innovation by bringing together individuals with unique perspectives and experiences. When STEM companies actively work towards gender balance in their teams, they tap into a wider pool of talent and creativity. A diverse workforce is more likely to develop groundbreaking solutions that cater to a broader range of users and consumers.

This helps attract top talent, enhance company growth, and more easily escape the possible shortage of highly skilled professionals in rapidly growing industries. Then, for professional women, it creates a healthier work environment, and can even positively impact other areas of society, such as research and politics.

Addressing the gender gap in STEM fields in Chile is a matter of strategic opportunity for companies. By actively participating in efforts to bridge this gap, these companies can contribute to a more economically successful future. Through inclusive workplace approaches, companies can help reshape the field of Chilean STEM.



