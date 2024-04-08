Service Redefines Ease of Access to Tradies in Australia with Innovative Platform

In the heart of Surfers Paradise, QLD, a revolution in the trades and services sector is underway, led by Service.com.au, Australia's forefront platform in connecting individuals with skilled, verified tradespeople. Service's mission is simple yet ambitious: to be "The easiest way to find a tradie!"

—

Service's commitment shines through in their platform, designed to serve a broad spectrum of needs, from domestic homeowners to corporate entities seeking quality trades services.

Dan Kerr, CEO of Service, elaborates on the company's vision, "Our platform is crafted to offer ease and reliability in finding the right tradesperson for any job, big or small. It's about creating a seamless connection between Australians and the services they need, without the usual hassle and uncertainty."

Service.com.au has become the go-to digital marketplace for Australians to find reliable home cleaning, handyman services, plumbers, painters, and more, ensuring every match is the best fit for the job at hand. With over 500,000 Australians connected to local professionals and supporting the growth of over 30,000 local service businesses, Service's impact is tangible in communities across the country.

The platform's user-friendly interface caters to a wide audience, from individuals seeking quick fixes around the home to large organizations with extensive service needs. By prioritizing an easy-to-navigate platform, Service.com.au removes the intimidation and complexity often associated with hiring tradespeople.

Moreover, Service is committed to providing a cost-effective online marketing platform for trades and service businesses, recognizing the importance of affordable, successful online marketing for the sustainability of local family-owned businesses. This approach not only aids businesses in their growth but also ensures customers have a broad selection of quality services to choose from.

Continual development and enhancement of the platform are at the forefront of Service's goals. "We're dedicated to offering an online product that delivers not just success but also comprehensive business support and a medium for professional online presence enhancement for our service providers," Kerr states.

Service.com.au stands as a testament to the power of innovation in connecting service seekers with providers, all while fostering community growth and business development across Australia.

﻿﻿

About the company: With seamless technology to make sure you are matched to the perfect tradesperson for your job, Service is the easiest way to find and hire local trades and service providers. For more information visit our website at Service.com.au

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Kerr

Email: Send Email

Organization: Service

Address: PO Box 101, Surfers Paradise, QLD 4217, AUS

Phone: +61 1300 523 787

Website: https://www.service.com.au/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlyTkMQym2Y

Release ID: 89126474

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.