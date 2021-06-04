Services for NIST 800-171 or CMMC Compliance through Managed Security Launched

VAAXA Cybersecurity launches platform for NIST 800-171 or CMMC Compliance through Managed Security Services. Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://vaaxa.com or calling (857) 576-3478.

VAAXA Cybersecurity has recently launched its new platform to provide a variety of services to businesses, government organizations, and Department of Defense contractors in an effort to help its clients stay compliant with changing cybersecurity standards. VAAXA offers Managed Security Services nationwide with current locations in Boston, Baltimore, and Charlotte.

The company has launched its NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance preparedness services in response to the continually changing cybersecurity standards for Department of Defense contractors. Compliance with these changing standards can be difficult for contractors to navigate, and VAAXA strives to make the process as efficient and budget-friendly as possible.

Unlike many cybersecurity services, VAAXA has found a way to provide cost-effective solutions that ultimately reduce a client’s expenses. They do this by including what businesses would need to spend for one-time purchases within the charges for their services.

VAAXA is a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with the CMMC-AB and is currently working on becoming a Certified 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). With these credentials, the team is able to provide in-depth insight and guidance to ensure businesses become and remain compliant with CMMC and NIST requirements.

DoD contractors and MSPs are turning to VAAXA for a multitude of reasons. The company’s services are backed by over 30 years of experience, and the team holds industry-standard certificates for every service provided. All team members possess the skills and knowledge to help businesses meet their necessary compliance and cybersecurity requirements.

In addition to NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance, companies have access to a wide range of services, including:

● White-Labeled Security Services for MSPs

● CMMC Managed Services

● Cybersecurity Consulting

● vCISO

● Penetration Testing

● Incident Response

● Security Operations Center

● Cloud Security

● and more

With VAAXA’s new White-Labeled Services, Managed Service Providers will be provided with a range of cybersecurity solutions to offer to their clients. These services can be fully white-labeled and will give any MSP the ability to instantly add a security service offering to its existing set of products and services.

