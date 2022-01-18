Servier Group Reports Financial Year 2020/2021 Annual Results, R&D Strategy and Pipeline

- Consolidated revenue of €4.725 billion, up +4.3% at constant rates (+0.8% at current rates)

- Revenue for brand-name medicines of €3.306 billion +4.8% at constant rates (+0.6% at current rates) and €1.419 billion for the generics +2.9% at constant rates (+1.1% at current rates)

- An accelerated oncology strategy with the acquisition of the Agios Pharmaceuticals' oncology business in April 2021

- Sustained activity in cardiometabolism and a strong increase in sales of Daflon® for venous diseases

- A strengthened and balanced R&D portfolio offering hope for patients

PARIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, published its results for the 2020/21 financial year, ending on September 30, 2021, and presented its research and development pipeline.



Olivier Laureau, President of Servier: "In 2020/21, the Servier Group continued to grow despite a difficult environment. We have significantly strengthened our position in oncology with the acquisition of the Agios Pharmaceuticals' oncology business. The oncology strategy that we initiated in 2017 is now bringing results with new medicines and future indications for patients with hard-to-treat cancers. Our position in cardiometabolism remains very significant and our growth in venous diseases has been important. The Group has also initiated a deep digital transformation to accelerate its development and performance. We also strengthened our presence in key markets, particularly in Japan and the United States, while consolidating our production, bioproduction and R&D activities in France. Servier thus confirms its choice to maintain strong research and production capabilities in France, even though 96% of the Group brand-name medicines are distributed outside France. This choice contributes to the French and European health independence."

