Set Free" Is The Anthem That 2022 Graduates Need More Than Ever

For most teens and young adults, the world is constantly spinning out of their control. Add social isolation, masks, and uncertainty into the mix, and it seems impossible.

Ava Gaudin and Cam Hebert were no exception to these feelings; however, they both shared a commonality: a sense of hope.

For 17-year-old Singer-Songwriter and Boxford, MA native Ava Gaudin, that hope led her to write original songs. In journaling her feelings in form of song lyrics, she was able to better navigate current affairs. While just thirty minutes away, in Needham, MA- metal guitarist Cam Hebert took a step back from headbanging and a step towards country ballads and dance tunes.

"Though isolating, Covid gave us a chance to internalize our emotions and rebuild ourselves. I really don't know if I would have found the love for country music like I did if it weren't for those moments of reflection. This song is for those experiencing new beginnings" says Cam.

When listening to the lyrics of the song, though they are vulnerable in their intimacy and power, you become entranced by the powerful melodic soundscapes that uplift you and swoop you from the forest up to the mountain top.

"The song was originally written to express the difficulties of COVID-19 and how it felt to be stuck inside all day but as the year went on the song really turned around to express new beginnings and to show how so many opportunities were opening up and how amazing it feels to be let back out into the world. As a high school senior, it's important for me to dedicate this to all those graduating. I hope you enjoy it!" remarks Gaudin.

Whenever you feel like your life is in the grip of something that isn't serving you, remember how powerful it feels to be set free.

"Set Free" by Ava and Cam released on April 1st, 2022 and is streaming on all platforms

