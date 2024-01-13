Setegeo Launch Marks Triumph for Entrepreneur Derris Taylor

Derris Taylor's inspirational life journey unfolds in the launch of Setegeo, a strategic cloud architecture partner, founded to revolutionize the industry, showcasing the transformative power of the human spirit in navigating adversity.

Setegeo, a groundbreaking cloud transformation firm, proudly announces its official launch, marking a significant milestone in the realm of technology innovation. Headed by the visionary Derris Taylor, Setegeo is poised to revolutionize the landscape of cloud architecture and consulting services, offering tailored solutions to organizations seeking a strategic partner in their digital transformation journey.

Under Derris's leadership, Setegeo has thrived, forging alliances with industry giants such as Google, AWS, and Microsoft. The company specializes in providing tailored guidance, cloud adoption workshops, and robust governance frameworks. Notably, Setegeo has excelled in the FinOps space, pioneering Financial Operations approaches within cloud environments.

Central to Derris's life and Setegeo's ethos is the "Trench Mindset." Born out of the resilience forged in challenging environments, this mindset reflects Derris's experiences growing up in poverty-stricken neighborhoods, often referred to as "the trenches." It further embodies a tenacious spirit, emphasizing resilience, perseverance, and adaptability in navigating challenging conditions, which are values fundamental to Derris's personal and professional success.

Derris Taylor's journey began with the loss of his best friend at age 6, setting the stage for a series of challenges that tested his resilience. Despite facing tragedies, including the murder of a friend's parents and the loss of another companion at 16, these experiences became the foundation for Derris's unwavering determination. Amid NFL tryouts and a health scare, Derris discovered a passion for rugby, dedicating four transformative years to the sport and making significant contributions to the USA National Team. The rugby field served as a canvas for Derris to illustrate his story of resilience and triumph over life's adversities.

However, Derris's journey didn't end on the rugby field. A critical moment prompted him to pivot towards the tech world. A health scare coupled with NFL tryouts led him to reassess his path, and he found his calling in the dynamic realm of cloud architecture. Derris's expertise in Google Cloud technologies became a beacon, attracting opportunities to work with some of the world's most prestigious organizations.

As one of the top architects globally, Derris's skills did not go unnoticed. In 2021 and 2022, he was honored with the "Architect of the Year" award, recognizing his innovative approaches and leadership. Yet, Derris's entrepreneurial spirit drove him further. In a move that mirrored his own journey of transformation, he founded Setegeo, a strategic partner for organizations embarking on their cloud transformation journey. According to him, “I left so I could create Setegeo, my vision which embodies entrepreneurship, and vision.”

With this launch, Setegeo is gearing up to compete head-to-head with industry giants, leveraging its prowess in cloud technology and pioneering FinOps approaches. The company is committed to addressing the gap in mature FinOps programs, as highlighted by The FinOps Foundation, which discovered that only 13% of businesses and organizations have a mature FinOps program.

Derris Taylor, CEO of Setegeo, expressed his vision for the company: "We aim to take over the FinOps market in consulting and technology services, driven by our unique framework that has proven transformative for numerous large clients. Setegeo is not just here to compete; we're here to lead and set a new standard for excellence."

As Setegeo prepares to make its mark in the industry, the company's commitment to innovation, its visionary leadership, and the team's dedication to the "Trench Mindset" positions Setegeo as a guiding force in the intersection of technology and financial operations.



