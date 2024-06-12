Setting the Bar for Safety & Security in Autonomous Driving

—

Autonomous driving technologies are progressing rapidly, and the widespread adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) has created demand for reliable automotive-grade perception systems—including lidar.

Lidar has become a critical technology to significantly enhance safety in ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles, leading to a substantial reduction in accidents. Lidar provides car manufacturers with high-resolution 3D vision capabilities, enhancing the vehicle's collision prevention functions like lane centering, blind spot monitoring, environmental monitoring in high/low visibility, and reactive functions like braking.

But not all systems are created equal and automotive requirements are stringent to ensure quality, safety, and security.

The Gold Standard in Safety Certification

When looking for the highest quality products, experts globally trust the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an independent, non-governmental, international standard development organization. The ISO has created standards that cover the entire product life cycle, making it instrumental in ensuring the safety of automotive technologies like lidar. These standards include:

Functional Safety

ISO 26262 ensures safety in the occasions of unintended hardware or software failures. For example, the vehicle can correct the device, provide mitigation measures, or exit autonomous/assisted driving states to minimize damage.

Adherence to ISO/SAE 21434 ensures that lidar sensors meet globally defined and stringent cybersecurity requirements, safeguarding against potential cyberattacks, hacking, and breaches.

The Safety Of The Intended Functionality (SOTIF) standard ensures safety by analyzing functional insufficiencies of the intended functionality or misuse. SOTIF certification addresses unanticipated hazards like point cloud interference rejection and blockage detection.

While there are a few lidar options available, it’s important to consider these standards to certify safety requirements and product quality.

Hesai: The Leader in Lidar Safety & Security Standards

Hesai, a global leader in automotive grade lidar, is committed to safety and security, as evident in its proactive action towards obtaining proper certifications through the ISO.

The company’s blind-spot ultra-wide view QT128 lidar (2023) and the Pandar128 lidar (2021) rank number one globally in functional safety certifications. Their lidar fault detection and reaction times are within 100 ms, meeting the requirements of any perception system.

For cybersecurity, the Pandar128 became the world’s first lidar to receive the ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity product certification last year. This standard, jointly formulated by the ISO and SAE International, ensures compliance with security management regulations of the global automotive network. Bolstered by this certification, Hesai remains steadfast in its commitment to protections against capturing personally identifiable information, wireless transmission of data, and placing controlled data management on customers themselves.

Hesai has also taken advantage of the SOTIF certification process by developing core intellectual properties such as interference rejection technology and a blockage detection algorithm to ensure that lidar output data is reliable and valid. Hesai is expecting to complete the ISO 21448 certification soon.

As lidar becomes increasingly integral and widespread, standardized tests and quality regulations are critical to support large-scale production and delivery. As the leader of autonomous driving lidar R&D, Hesai has taken up the responsibility to use its technical expertise — in laser, manufacturing machinery, electronics, software, and more — to lead the standardization process.

Safety is paramount to the development of ADAS and autonomous driving lidar systems, and Hesai is committed to expanding adoption of these life-saving technologies. Hesai's latest product releases and industry awards also showcase a commitment to safety, security, and reliability of its products. As the industry moves forward, Hesai remains dedicated to aligning with the highest standards, providing enhanced safety for its partners and customers alike.



