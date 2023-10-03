SEVEN SEAS WORLDWIDE EXPANDS ITS SHIPPING AND REMOVALS ROUTES INTO INDIA

Safely import belongings into India using this trusted shipping company

Kent, UK. 2 October 2023 – Seven Seas Worldwide are delighted to announce an expansion to their international shipping routes. Customers can now import personal possessions and household belongings into India via the company's unique removals container, the MoveCube®. Affordable and straightforward, this service covers most major cities in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai (Bombay), Jaipur, Bangalore, and Chennai.





The MoveCube® is essentially a mini shipping crate that Seven Seas Worldwide delivers to your door for you to load. It can be filled with anything from boxes and bags to household items like furniture and sports equipment.





Here are a few other ways the MoveCube® can help people shipping belongings to India:





· Total security: Seven Seas Worldwide seals the MoveCube® in front of you once loaded. It won't be re-opened until it arrives in India unless a customs inspection is required, which their trusted team will oversee and document.

· Free removals starter pack: every MoveCube® order includes several packing essentials to get you started. Inside the Starter Pack, you'll find a measuring tape, parcel tape and dispenser, a box cutter, and a marker pen. Also, three plastic floor sheets in Large, Medium and Small sizes to help you estimate how much you can load into the MoveCube®.

· Seven Seas Worldwide handles Indian customs clearance: due to their vast local knowledge, this reliable shipping company will complete the necessary customs clearance procedures, so you don't have to worry.



"We're always looking for new ways to connect customers with their dream destinations — which is why we're so thrilled to announce the launch of our new shipping route to India. Our aim at Seven Seas Worldwide is to make international removals stress-free, and we can't wait to help customers on their next exciting move."

John Henderson, Managing Director at Seven Seas Worldwide



About Us: About Seven Seas Worldwide: Whether you need to move the entire contents of your home or simply ship a few boxes and bags, Seven Seas Worldwide makes the process easy. As their vast network of global depots covers Europe, Asia, North America, Oceania and South Africa, your belongings are in their experienced care from collection to delivery.

