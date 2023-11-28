Seven Seas Worldwide Explains how to Ship Home Contents to the UK for Free

Seven Seas Worldwide is encouraging prospective UK residents to apply for ToR1 to avoid paying customs tax when moving to the UK.

Seven Seas Worldwide is encouraging prospective UK residents to apply for ToR1 to avoid paying customs tax when moving to the UK.



If you're planning a permanent move to the UK from overseas, you might be eligible to import personal effects contents tax-free with a Transfer of Residence (ToR1) form. A ToR1 form can be used to claim relief from customs duties on everything from furniture and kitchen appliances to pets and vehicles.



With over 25 years of experience helping individuals, families and students move household belongings to the UK, Seven Seas Worldwide offers their expertise on all things ToR1, covering everything from the application process to approval wait times.



A ToR1 form is a required legal document for those wishing to make the UK their permanent new home and import unaccompanied personal belongings. It can be used to claim relief from customs duties and tax on books, clothes, sofas, bikes, cars and more.



Applications can be made electronically via the UK government's official HMRC website. Detailed information and evidence about the move can be uploaded in PDF and JPEG files.



To qualify, the shipment owner must make the UK their main residence, only ship goods they have owned for 6 months or more (and aren’t intended for resale), and import within a year of arrival.



Processing times depend on the accuracy of the application and can take anywhere between two and six weeks. Applying in advance and double-checking all details and evidence will improve the likelihood of being accepted quickly.



Finding a trustworthy moving company to ship personal belongings into the UK can be exhausting. It is recommended to search for removalists with years of experience and multilingual customer support, and consider what benefits they offer such as online tracking, provision of packing materials and whether they handle customs clearance.



John Henderson, Managing Director at Seven Seas Worldwide said: “I strongly encourage our customers to leverage the ToR1 process for tax relief on personal effects when shipping to the UK. It's not just a financial advantage; it's a seamless way to ensure a smoother transition, making your move a truly stress-free experience.”



