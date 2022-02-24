Sevens Group to Create a $27 Million State Significant Development Featuring World Class Luxury Hotel and Lifestyle Precinct on Western Australia's Iconic Riverfront

Singapore, Feb 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The historic Nedlands Baths site on the Swan River will become an iconic tourist attraction for Western Australia in a visionary $27 million redevelopment announced today by Sevens Group Australia.



The proposal to create a unique over-the-water destination has been granted Tourism Project of State Significance status under the WA Government's Tourism Attractions Case Management framework.



To be known as Sevens Nedlands Baths, the five-star hospitality and entertainment precinct will feature a contemporary cafe, bar, fine dining restaurant, a luxury boutique hotel, function centre and marina brought to life through a design that pays homage to the site's social heritage.



With 360-degree river views and a commitment to reimagine the location through quality architecture, art and landscaping, the project will hold strong appeal for international hospitality brands and hotel operators.



Sevens Group Australia CEO Eric Cheng said the Sevens Nedlands Baths will support the State Government's Reconnect WA strategy of securing world-class attractions and marketing Western Australia to the world.



"Our vision is to create an outstanding architectural icon and tourism experience that not only becomes synonymous with Perth but is on the must-see list for global travellers.



"We want Sevens Nedlands Baths to be something extraordinary for both the local community and visitors to Western Australia alike," he said.



WA Tourism Minister, Roger Cook, said the multi-million redevelopment of the historic Nedlands Baths shows confidence in the future of tourism in Western Australia, with the site to become an iconic attraction for visitors from around the world.



"As a project of State significance, I'm proud to support this project through our Tourism Attractions Case Management team, which is working with the Sevens Group to help navigate the relevant approval processes,' he said.



"The development of tourism attractions such as this will help showcase Perth and Western Australia as a must-visit destination, as we prepare to welcome the return of visitors from around the world."



Sevens Group Australia said the community will be invited to contribute to honouring the site's rich history by sharing their memories of the much-loved Nedlands landmark which was established as a visitor destination in the early 1900s



Thousands of West Australian children also learned to swim at the baths until they officially closed in 1975.



Sevens Group Australia said it has received positive feedback for its Sevens Nedlands Baths concept during initial stakeholder discussions and is looking forward to finalising a design to share with the community in the coming months.



For more information visit



Media Contact:

Kamal Samuel

kamal@financialpr.com.sg



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com Singapore, Feb 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The historic Nedlands Baths site on the Swan River will become an iconic tourist attraction for Western Australia in a visionary $27 million redevelopment announced today by Sevens Group Australia.The proposal to create a unique over-the-water destination has been granted Tourism Project of State Significance status under the WA Government's Tourism Attractions Case Management framework.To be known as Sevens Nedlands Baths, the five-star hospitality and entertainment precinct will feature a contemporary cafe, bar, fine dining restaurant, a luxury boutique hotel, function centre and marina brought to life through a design that pays homage to the site's social heritage.With 360-degree river views and a commitment to reimagine the location through quality architecture, art and landscaping, the project will hold strong appeal for international hospitality brands and hotel operators.Sevens Group Australia CEO Eric Cheng said the Sevens Nedlands Baths will support the State Government's Reconnect WA strategy of securing world-class attractions and marketing Western Australia to the world."Our vision is to create an outstanding architectural icon and tourism experience that not only becomes synonymous with Perth but is on the must-see list for global travellers."We want Sevens Nedlands Baths to be something extraordinary for both the local community and visitors to Western Australia alike," he said.WA Tourism Minister, Roger Cook, said the multi-million redevelopment of the historic Nedlands Baths shows confidence in the future of tourism in Western Australia, with the site to become an iconic attraction for visitors from around the world."As a project of State significance, I'm proud to support this project through our Tourism Attractions Case Management team, which is working with the Sevens Group to help navigate the relevant approval processes,' he said."The development of tourism attractions such as this will help showcase Perth and Western Australia as a must-visit destination, as we prepare to welcome the return of visitors from around the world."Sevens Group Australia said the community will be invited to contribute to honouring the site's rich history by sharing their memories of the much-loved Nedlands landmark which was established as a visitor destination in the early 1900sThousands of West Australian children also learned to swim at the baths until they officially closed in 1975.Sevens Group Australia said it has received positive feedback for its Sevens Nedlands Baths concept during initial stakeholder discussions and is looking forward to finalising a design to share with the community in the coming months.For more information visit www.sevensnedlandsbaths.com.au Media Contact:Kamal SamuelCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com