SFCV’s 20th anniversary celebration was successfully concluded King of Chinese hydrogen energy continues shining

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Shanghai Fuel Cell Vehicle Power System Co., Ltd., the 2021 Hydrogen Energy Industry Summit was successfully concluded. A number of experts from China, United States, Japan, Germany, etc. were invited to deliver speeches on future development of hydrogen energy. The main guests of the summit also include leaders of Shanghai government, and representatives of outstanding enterprises.

At the event, SFCV announced a series of new products and application scenarios, including the 200kW high-power fuel cell engine with competitive market advantages, and the first 70MPa multi-functional integrated pressure reducing valve products in China that has been certified by a third-party authority.

It is worth mentioning that SFCV has actively expanded diversified application scenarios of hydrogen energy to bring the vision of a zero-carbon society into reality. SFCV also signed cooperation agreements with many well-known enterprises in real estate (CHP), logistics, and shipping to carry out deeper strategic cooperation on hydrogen energy and fuel cell technology.

Meanwhile, FTXT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. held its Series-A funding signing ceremony, achieving a total amount of RMB 900 million and post-investment valuation exceeding RMB 4 billion, setting new records of both scale and valuation of Series-A funding of Chinese hydrogen fuel cell enterprises.

