SG Blockchain Day 2021 Paves the Way for Vibrant Local Blockchain Ecosystem

Event is part of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2021 Innovation Lab Crawl, featuring key industry leaders and experts

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) today announced that it will be organising its annual conference, SG Blockchain Day 2021, on Friday, 12 November 2021. The event aims to foster deeper social engagements among global blockchain professionals and corporates, while further enhancing the vibrancy of the local blockchain ecosystem.

As part of this year's Singapore FinTech Festival Innovation Lab Crawl, SG Blockchain Day 2021 has attracted attention from numerous global blockchain leaders and industry players. The current event agenda consists of more than 30 stellar speakers and industry leaders including the Co-Founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin and David Shrier, Professor of Practice and Director of the Institutional Digital Assets Project at Imperial College Business School. The event is supported by ecosystem partners such as Algorand Foundation, Oliver Wyman and 80RR Fintech Hub, while blockchain firms including the likes of Chainalysis, IBM, Nansen, Tech Data and RegTank are gold sponsors of the event.

SG Blockchain Day 2021 will focus on current and emerging developments in the blockchain & digital assets industry as well as its surrounding ecosystems, with a total of eight keynote speeches, eight panels, and a masterclass slated to take place.

Commenting on SG Blockchain Day 2021, Mr Chia Hock Lai, Co-Chairman of Blockchain Association Singapore, said "The blockchain and digital assets industry in Singapore is well-positioned to grow by leaps and bounds and I hope 'the SG Blockchain Day 2021' will serve as a source of knowledge and inspiration for our members and the ecosystem. The event will also serve as a prelude to a multi-day 'SG Blockchain Week', a large-scale in-person international event being planned for 2022. This marks the start of many more exciting initiatives to come from BAS which we are earnestly preparing for."

Recently, BAS also celebrated the overwhelming success of the inaugural Blockchain For Good Non-Fungible Token (NFT) charity auction held in collaboration with the National Trades Union Congress U Care Fund (NTUC-U Care Fund). Through the generous support of partners such as Singapore Airlines, KrisShop, Ether Cards, and A&A Blockchain, the charity auction successfully raised S$400,000 worth of funds to help lower-income union members and their families.

NFTs have seen a rise in popularity in recent times, dominated by the arts and collectables segments, with sales of these assets rising to more than US$10 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up more than eightfold from the previous quarter[1]. Meanwhile, Total Value Locked (TVL) in decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols reached US$187 billion[2]. According to a Bank of International Settlements (BIS) survey, 86 per cent[3] of central banks are actively researching the potential for CBDC. On the other hand, Out of the top 100 banks by assets under management, 55 have invested, directly or indirectly, in cryptocurrency and/or blockchain-related companies[4].

"As an ecosystem partner of SG Blockchain Day, this aligns with Algorand Foundation's mission to support innovation for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity to build a borderless economy. The future global promise of blockchain technology is at our doorstep and we look forward to fostering partnership and growth even as we address matters like environmental impact, sustainability and climate change," said Mr Jason Lee, Chief Operating Officer for Algorand Foundation.

"Oliver Wyman is pleased to be working alongside thought leaders in blockchain to develop breakthroughs in this space. As the knowledge partner of SG Blockchain Day, we look forward to sharing our insights and debating Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and the future of money as well as the institutional opportunity in crypto markets with the ecosystem of regulators, banks, FinTechs, and corporates," said Mr Chia Tek Yew, Vice Chairman Singapore, Oliver Wyman.

"80RR Fintech Hub SG is delighted to be the venue sponsor for Blockchain Association Singapore's annual conference, SG Blockchain Day 2021. With the blockchain and digital assets industry emerging rapidly in Singapore, we look forward to partnering with Blockchain Association Singapore in future initiatives to accelerate the development of the local blockchain ecosystem," said Mr Gan Boon Seng, Community Director, 80RR Fintech Hub SG.

With that, the SG Blockchain Day 2021 hopes to highlight the amazing past year as well as opportunities that lie ahead for the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem in Singapore. Interested participants are welcome to register for complimentary access to the event via https://singaporeblockchain.org/blockchainday2021/ .

About Blockchain Association Singapore

The Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) seeks to empower its members and the community to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies for business growth and transformation. The Association is designed to be an effective platform for members to engage with multiple stakeholders - both regional and international - to discover solutions and promote best practices in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner.

It aims to promote blockchain literacy and build a strong talent pipeline for the digital economy in Singapore. BAS also aims to accelerate the development of blockchain companies operating in or entering into Singapore, and their subsequent integration and acceleration into the Singapore blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://singaporeblockchain.org/ .



