SGPomades Unveils Its Beautiful Website Redesign

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 March 2021 - SGPomades, a men's grooming retailer, announced the launch of its newly redesigned sgpomades.com . The revamp allows for a more engaging user experience with enhanced navigation through a more modernistic & contemporary design.

The site's simplified style, combined with improved optimization for all devices, informative content, and search functionality enables customers to streamline their shopping experience and make informed purchases with the brand.

"We're proud to announce that our site has been optimized for enhanced user experience to allow our valued customers to navigate the site easily and hassle-free. On top of that, we've included helpful information on the various product categories like shaving cream and razor blades to help our customers make an informed decision", said SGPomades founder, Mr Alvin Lim.

This site offers authentic high-end grooming and hairstyling products from all over the world, with many of the brands appointing SGPomades as their official distributor in Singapore.

Anyone in Singapore or Malaysia who is interested in getting their hands on these products can head over to their website for a wide selection of products at affordable prices.

"We aim to challenge the status quo of the limited men's grooming and hair styling products from that small shelf in the corner of the drug store.", said SGPomades founder, Mr Alvin Lim.





Why SGPomades Stands Out in The Sea of Online Retailers

As one of the leading men's grooming retailers in South East Asia, they specialize in hair, shaving, face, and body essentials, and strive to provide quality products so that the men's grooming regime will be an enjoyable ritual instead of a chore.

Apart from their huge online presence and wide array of highly sought-after men's care products, SGPomades has 14 vending machines scattered all over Singapore that offer men's grooming essentials and hair products.

"When you get customers texting you at 3 am asking if they can collect now, the vending machine idea somehow gets born. I concluded that if men are willing to drive all the way down to get a hair styling product at unearthly hours, convenience and timeliness of delivery is really important. I also made it a point to source for a vending machine that has a computer screen that is able to replicate the experience of browsing products on our website.", said Mr Alvin Lim.

Source: https://www.slickandstyle.com/slick-talks-ep-05-interview-with-alvin-from-sgpomades/

About SGPomades

SGPomades is a men's grooming retailer offering a comprehensive selection of the most high-end hair styling and grooming products from all over the world. They aim to challenge the status quo of the limited men's grooming and hair styling products from that small shelf in the corner of the drug store.

Apart from being well known for being the go-to online retailer for hair products, they've also expanded into other men's grooming products like face moisturizers , shaving creams , and shavers .

"I sure hope to see my business carry more than a hundred reputable brands and expand on our men's grooming product categories. It is also in our cards to eventually own a cosmetics production factory and export our products internationally. I hope that in 5 years' time everyone in Singapore will know of and see our company as a reputable men's grooming retailer and level up to be like Sephora.", said Mr Alvin Lim.

Source: https://www.slickandstyle.com/slick-talks-ep-05-interview-with-alvin-from-sgpomades/