Sha Wynwood is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Mediterranean Restaurant in Wynwood Miami, FL.

Sha Wynwood Set to Redefine Culinary Boundaries with a Mediterranean-Asian Restaurant in Wynwood, Miami, along with amazing live Jazz Bands. This exciting addition to the vibrant culinary scene in Wynwood promises a culinary voyage through the Mediterranean, and Asia offering a truly unique dining experience

Sha Wynwood is a transportive venue that brings an elevated dining experience and pleasure together with a magical, glamorous, and vibrant atmosphere, seamlessly merging into one unique experience. Located in the heart of Wynwood, Miami's renowned arts district, this new Mediterranean Restaurant in Wynwood Miami, FL aims to transport guests to a world of flavors and aromas that blend seamlessly to create a symphony for the senses. With its impressive range of authentic Mediterranean Italian dishes and an expansive selection of natural wines from small Italian vineyards, this restaurant is poised to become a culinary landmark in the area.

Sha Wynwood takes inspiration from Italian recipes and elevates them with a touch of Asian and Latin flavors. From delicious grilled Branzino to pizzas made with organic flour to homemade pasta bursting with deliciousness and fresh Asian seafood dishes showcasing the bounty of the sea, the menu is carefully crafted to suit different palates and preferences.

"We are excited to introduce this new dining concept to the Wynwood community and beyond. We aim to create a vibrant culinary heaven where Mediterranean and Asian cuisines intertwine, resulting in a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. We want our guests to embark on a culinary adventure that they will remember fondly," said Juan E Shamizo, spokesperson for Sha Wynwood.



In addition to its exquisite food offerings, Sha Wynwood boasts an extensive selection of beverages. Guests can indulge in a dynamic cocktail menu, specially crafted to complement the rich flavors of the food. For wine enthusiasts, the restaurant showcases an impressive array of natural wines from small Italian vineyards, providing a unique opportunity to explore lesser-known varieties while savoring the distinct aromas and tastes of these limited productions.



Sha, known for its dishes full of taste and its fresh and flirty ambiance, transforms a high-end dinner service into a vibrant atmosphere for guests to celebrate the night away. The ambiance of the restaurant is carefully curated to exude warmth, elegance, and a touch of Mediterranean charm. With its sophisticated decor, vibrant colors, and inviting atmosphere, Sha Wynwood offers a welcoming haven where guests can enjoy a memorable dining experience with family and friends, celebrate special occasions, or engage in a leisurely meal after a day of exploring Wynwood's art scene.



Sha Wynwood's Mediterranean Restaurant represents an exciting addition to the ever-evolving culinary landscape of Wynwood, Miami. By combining the best of Mediterranean, Asian, and Latin cuisines, this establishment is set to captivate food enthusiasts and elevate the dining experience to new heights.

To experience the culinary delights of Sha Wynwood Mediterranean Restaurant in Wynwood Miami, FL, visit their website for further information and reservations.

Make a reservation today and embark on a culinary voyage that will tantalize your taste buds and transport you to the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean and Asia.

Sha Wynwood

Address: 97 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

Website: https://www.shawynwood.com/

Phone: +1 305-204-0694

About Us: Sha Wynwood is a leading hospitality brand recognized for its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences in the heart of the Wynwood Arts District in Miami, USA. As an organization dedicated to culinary excellence and divertimento, Sha Wynwood constantly endeavors to push boundaries and create memorable moments for guests. With the launch of the Mediterranean Restaurant, Sha Wynwood continues to redefine the culinary landscape in Wynwood and aims to become a destination for discerning food lovers.

