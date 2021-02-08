Shaanxi: the Silk Road Convergence Media Webcast Show celebrates the Chinese New Year together with the world

XI'AN, China, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Silk Road Carnival 2021 & The Silk Road Cloud Spring Festival Gala" kicked off in the evening of February 3 at Tang Paradise, Xi'an, Shaanxi. The 24-hour "Silk Road Carnival" Convergence Media Webcast Show and the 3-hour "Silk Road Cloud Spring Festival Gala" showcased the Silk Road culture to the audiences in 36 countries around the world and celebrated the Chinese New Year together with them.

The show was hosted by Shaanxi Broadcasting Corporation together with Wuzhou Communication Center, People's Daily Online, and Qujiang New District Management Committee under the guidance of the State Council Information Office and the National Radio and Television Administration and was presented on the media websites in China and the countries along the "Belt and Road".

As a wonderful, melodious, and interesting show, the 24-hour "Silk Road Carnival" brought tasty global foods, treasures of the Silk Road, legendary stories of the Silk Road, and the new charm of the new Silk Road to the audiences by exploring themes such as "A Bite of The Chinese New Year", "The Silk Road Family", "Good Morning, Earth!", and "You're Not Far Away From Me - Stories About The Pandemic Fight". The "Silk Road Cloud Spring Festival Gala", as the final show, was held in the evening of January 4 at Yongning Gate of Xi'an City Wall. Performers from China and abroad brought together a variety of art forms such as music, dance, acrobatics, and opera to provide the global audience with a meticulously prepared cultural feast themed with The Minor New Year's Day. With an objective of "staging a harmony and great show", the super "New Spring Festival Gala" in this Internet age aroused enthusiastic responses from the whole society.