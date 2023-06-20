Shadow Robot Unveils Robotics Consulting and Advisory Services

London-based robotics company, The Shadow Robot Company, renowned for its Dextrous Hand series, has launched a robotics consultancy service aimed at assisting companies worldwide in integrating robotic hand technology to improve performance and competitiveness.

—

The Shadow Robot Company, the renowned UK robotics firm recognised for its groundbreaking Dextrous Hand series, has introduced its cutting-edge Robotics Consultancy Service.

The Shadow Robot Company, a London-based robotics company that designs and manufactures state-of-the-art anthropomorphic robot hands and systems, is launching its robotics consultancy service to help companies innovate by integrating robotic hand technology into their products and processes.

The robotics consultancy service will provide companies with expert advice and guidance on how to design and use robotic hand technology to enhance their performance, efficiency, and competitiveness. The service will also offer customised solutions and support for specific challenges and needs, thanks to its inhouse engineering and production facilities and teams.

The range of services include:

Technical expertise - advising on all aspects of robotic hand design, development, and deployment, including feasibility studies, prototyping, testing and validation.

System integration - integrating robotic hands into existing systems through hardware and software solutions, as well as training and support.

Application development: developing applications for robotic hands into new products and processes or improving existing ones.





The Shadow Robot Company's Director, Rich Walker, said: "We are excited to launch our robotics consultancy service and share our expertise and knowledge with other companies who want to innovate with robotic hand technology. We’ve been pleased to see the number of companies developing their own robot hands, and we want to offer the expertise of the ‘best in class’ robot hand developers to the wider community. We believe that robotic hand technologies have enormous potential to transform various industries and sectors, and we are eager to help our clients achieve their goals and visions."

The Shadow Robot Company has over 20 years of experience in designing and developing robotic systems for research and industry. The company has worked with clients such as NASA, ESA, OpenAI, Google Brain, MIT, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, and many others. The company has also won several awards for its innovation and excellence in robotics, such as the Queen's Award for Enterprise for Innovation in 2019, the AIconics Award for Best Innovation in AI Hardware in 2019 and the E&T Innovation Awards for Excellence in R&D, Intelligent Systems and Tech for Good in 2020.

The robotics consultancy service is now available for companies globally.



About Us: For more information, please visit https://www.shadowrobot.com/robotics-consultancy or email consultancy@shadowrobot.com.

Contact Info:

Name: The Shadow Robot Company

Email: Send Email

Organization: Blaise Grimes-Viort

Website: https://www.shadowrobot.com/



Release ID: 89100230

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.