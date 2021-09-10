MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day is a shopping carnival created by Shopee for users in Southeast Asia and the first major promotion event participated by Gaabor household appliance since its official entry into the Southeast Asian market. For this reason, Gaabor specially invited Shahkrit, a famous Thai movie and TV actor, to be Gaabor's first fryer ambassador in Thailand.

Shahkrit recommended Gaabor's flagship product, Gaabor Smokeless Air Fryer (GA-M35A) at the Shopee Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day. This product has the effect of making food crispy outside and juicy inside without adding oil, and can provide users with a healthier fried food experience in their own kitchen.



Shahkrit: Gaabor's First Fryer "Ambassador"

For Shahkrit, Gaabor's smokeless air fryer is a trustworthy product and he can be rest assured. Moreover, he thinks that food prepared with Gaabor products tastes delicious.

In addition to being an actor, Shahkrit is also a "food critic". As a cooking show described, "He is a host on the cooking show Krua Laew Tae Krit, Thai-Korean cooking show The Team Chef and was a host of Iron Chef Thailand." Gaabor has given this " Gourmet" a whole new experience with fried food.

Gaabor smokeless air fryer is featured with Gaabor Cyclone Air cold and hot circulation ventilation system + Accurate sectional and cooking + Oil-Fume filtering system, which adds a "fresh preservation" option to the normal air fryer's functions, making food evenly heated and stable in temperature control. It ensures that the food is juicy, healthy and nutritious.

As Gaabor's first fryer "ambassador" in Thailand, Shahkrit is marveled at the high quality and cost performance of Gaabor products and calls for more people to pay attention to the Gaabor brand.

About Gaabor:

Gaabor home appliance brand is founded by German kitchen stove industry doer and entrepreneur Gabor Lorenz. Taking priority in Gaabor Cyclone air cold and hot circulation ventilation system + Accurate sectional and cooking + Oil-Fume filtering system, it is dedicated to providing users with a series of high-quality products, and intelligent, convenient, healthy and rich living experience. In 2021, Gaabor officially enters the Asian market.

For more information about Gaabor, please visit: https://www.gaabor-global.com