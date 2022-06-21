Shaklee Malaysia Awarded the Trusted Vitamins and Health Supplements Brand in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A well-loved vitamins and health supplements brand, Shaklee has been voted 2022 Trusted Brand in Malaysia in a survey by Reader's Digest.



Shaklee Malaysia awarded the Trusted Brand Award in Vitamins and Health Supplements category

According to Reader's Digest, the survey sees Shaklee Malaysia emerge as Gold Award in Vitamins and Health Supplements category winner for two consecutive years. Shaklee Malaysia President, Helen Lam received the Gold Award from Sheron White, Reader's Digest Group Advertising and Retail Sales Director for Asia-Pacific at a gala dinner on 14 June 2022 at Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The Asia Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand award is the ultimate seal of consumer approval with the audited survey carried out by independent marketing research firm, Catalyst Research. This survey was conducted on 8,000 individuals to ensure true consumer representation in Malaysia.

The unbiased survey was done with open-ended questions where the consumers were asked to identify their brand of choice based on the available categories, one of which includes Vitamins and Health Supplements. The individuals then proceeded to provide a fair rating according to the six attributes of trustworthiness and credibility, quality, value, understanding of consumer needs, innovation and social responsibility.

Shaklee is Proud to Be the Trusted Vitamins and Health Supplements Brand of Choice in Malaysia

The jubilant President, Helen attributed the award to the passion, diligence and innovative spirit of Shaklee Business Leaders, Independent distributors, and employees.

"At Shaklee, helping people experience good health is at the heart of what we do. We pride ourselves on delivering high quality products that are safe and proven by science for our consumers."

100 Years of Innovation

"Everything we do here at Shaklee is firmly rooted in science, and we are committed to develop innovative health products for over 65 years. This award motivates us to continue to invest in science, which will fuel technological advances in the health and nutrition industry for years to come." said Helen.

About Shaklee Products Malaysia

Shaklee is a leading natural nutrition company founded by Dr. Forrest Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin more than 100 years ago. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million Members and Distributors in North America and Asia. With products and solutions from multivitamins to skin care, Shaklee is committed to provide consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit www.shaklee.com.my/TrustedBrandAward