Shakura’s Miroko® Whitening Treatment is A 3rd Time Winner Of HerWorld Spa Awards

About Shakura Pigmentation Beauty

Shakura, the Whitening & Pigmentation Specialist from Japan, has been providing customised skincare solutions to customers with troubled skin in Singapore. Formulated with pigmentation concerns in mind, Shakura's signature facial treatment is infused with Milk Essence and Roselle Extract to lighten dark spots and brighten dull skin, nourishing the skin from within.



Social Media Channels:



Plaza Singapura, #03-28

Westgate, #03-51

Lot One Shoppers' Mall #02-21A/B/C

Heartland Mall, Level 2

Junction 8, #02-28/29