Shameless Snacks Launches Keto-Friendly Gummies with Up to 92% Less Sugar Than Regular Candy

Shameless Snacks, an American company committed to developing guilt-free snacking without compromising on taste, is excited to announce the launch of its line of keto-friendly gummies with up to 92% less sugar than regular candy.

The gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and free from common allergens such as tree nuts, wheat, soy, shellfish, and fish. They are perfect for individuals looking to reduce their carb intake while still enjoying candy.

"We believe staying healthy shouldn't mean giving up on the food you love," says John M., Shameless Snacks CEO. "That's why we created our line of keto-friendly gummies. And after numerous rounds of testing, we’ve succeeded at making them have the same great taste as traditional, snack-aisle favorites."

Shameless Snacks gummies are made with alternatives that have a lower impact on blood sugar levels. Traditional gummies contain an average of 40g of sugar, while Shameless gummies only contain 3g, resulting in up to 92% less sugar in each bag. Each pouch contains 50g of gummies, which equates to 16-18 gummies or 70-90 calories per serving, or up to 62% fewer calories than regular candy. Despite having fewer calories, Shameless gummies do not sacrifice flavor or texture.

Customers have been quick to share their positive feedback on Shameless Snacks. Janet P. says, “These gummies are a win-win for everyone who has a sweet tooth, myself included, and don’t want the extra calories. The other plus is they are high in fiber… These are the best high-fiber snack I’ve ever come across.” For someone on a keto diet like Susan, Shameless Snacks “were perfect! I adore everything blue raspberry and I was having such a hard time on my keto diet without something sweet. My boyfriend tried one and couldn't stop talking about how tasty they were…”

Shameless Snacks gummies are available in a variety of flavors, including blue raspberry, peach, watermelon, cherry, and grape. They come in a box containing 6 individual bags of perfectly portioned, lip-smacking good-for-you candy.

Customers can purchase Shameless Snacks gummies from eatshameless.com, or from the official Shameless Snacks store on Amazon.

