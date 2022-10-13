Shanghai Yvkui Construction Engineering Consulting's Fire Door Becomes First to Carry UL China Mark

Shanghai Yvkui Construction Engineering Consulting Company's wooden fire door passes one-hour fire containment testing, making it the first fire door to achieve UL certification in China.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced Shanghai Yvkui Construction Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. (SYK) wooden fire doors earned UL certification in China, making it the first fire door to ever carry the UL China Mark.



From left: Steven Shi, affiliate general manager at UL Solutions, presented the first UL China Mark fire door certificate to Yi Xianjie, general manager of SYK, on Aug. 26, 2022.

The UL China Mark program helps to demonstrate that fire doors comply with China's mandatory product standard GB 12955, Fire Resistant Door Sets.

SYK's fire door demonstrated compliance with China's GB 12955 standard, including type testing, factory inspection, evaluation and review, as well as routine inspections and UL Follow-Up Services, services to verify that products continue to be manufactured in the manner described as a result of the initial certification. The UL Solutions Built Environment Fire Containment team conducted testing at the Shanghai Research Institute of Building Science (SRIBS).

"We launched our UL China Mark program in 2019 to apply our industry experience and technical know-how to help customers bring fire doors compliant with applicable safety requirements to the market in China," said Neil Lakomiak, director of product management in the UL Solutions Built Environment group. "This achievement demonstrates SYK's commitment to creating safer environments for the Chinese public. We are honored that they continue to place their trust in UL Solutions as we work together toward a safer world."

SYK was registered in 2013, focusing on the construction engineering domain, rooted in the field of public architecture and targeting the middle and high-end construction market. A globally integrated supplier of mid- and top-tier door products, SYK is a China Ministry of Commerce Foreign Aid Project doors supplier.

"At SYK, the critical role we play in helping to protect the public is the core of all that we do," said Yi Xianjie, general manager of SYK. "Our wide range of fire door products are manufactured to exacting specifications. We use high-quality materials to suit a variety of applications, from power plants and hospitals to hotels and shopping centers. UL Solutions has been a long-standing, trusted partner in the testing, inspection and certification of our fire doors, and we are proud to have achieved the first fire door bearing the UL China Mark."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425