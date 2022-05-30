Shaowu, Nanping: An Eco-city Rising with Green Economy Empowered by Fusion of Tourism and Cultural Industries

SHAOWU, China, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 18th to 20th, representatives of more than a dozen of national, provincial and municipal media outlets participated in the media publicity tour in Shaowu, Nanping, Fujian province.

Themed "Shaowu is a Great Place", the event was held by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shaowu Municipal Committee. During the tour, they witnessed the high-quality development of green economy in Shaowu and the city's rural revitalization empowered by the fusion of tourism and cultural industries.

Over the past 20 years, Shaowu has achieved remarkable results in reform and development. For the new era, Shaowu puts forward the "1123" development strategy. Shaowu is planning to build a hundreds-billion yuan green industry cluster of new materials, forest products, cultural tourism and healthcare, and also create a state-level economic development zone, laying a solid foundation for the city to deliver the idea of "Shaowu is a Great Place".

A special plan to build a "beautiful waterside town" has been included in Shaowu's newly revised overall urban plan. The city shifts from the traditional idea of water just as a resource to be conserved to that of making water fulfill multiple purposes, with a focus on enhancing the people's sense of gain and making water part of industrial development. This further contributes to the idea that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets".

Shaowu has taken well-targeted steps across the city, taking advantage of its cultural tourism resources. In line with its "Tourism + Culture" strategy, it has created a series of characteristic towns such as Jinkeng Township, Heping Town (a famous historical and cultural town), Yinghua (Cherry Blossoms) Town, and Sports Town. The city has been empowering rural revitalization through the fusion of tourism and cultural industries.

Today, Shaowu is known for its great people, its revolutionary traditions, its green ecology, its industrial development, and its openness and civilization. In the future, Shaowu will make Shaowu better known and heard across the country, and improve the quality of its green development, so as to live up to the reputation of "Shaowu is a Great Place".