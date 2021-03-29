Shaoxing launches English platform to promote city overseas

SHAOXING, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:



China Daily Website and the Shaoxing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism begin strategic cooperation in the overseas promotion of the historic city of Shaoxing, on Mar 29, 2021. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

An English-language platform promoting culture and tourism in Shaoxing, a historic city in East China's Zhejiang province, was launched on March 29.

Backed by China Daily Website and the Shaoxing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, the platform, "Shaoxing, the very best of China", consists of pages and accounts on several overseas social media sites, and will introduce the city's fascinating history and culture to the world.

"As Shaoxing attracts the attention of the international community this year as one of the Culture Cities of East Asia 2021, the platform is a great way to promote Shaoxing's image, especially its splendid culture, to the world," said Han Lei, editor-in-chief of China Daily Website, at the launch ceremony.

He Junjie, head of the Shaoxing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, announced the unveiling of the "Year of Shaoxing" campaign, set for Mar 31. The official emblem for Shaoxing as the Culture City of East Asia was released at the ceremony.

Shaoxing is not only known for its picturesque scenery and rich cultural heritage, but also for the many great minds that it has given rise to. On Dec 20, it was named a Culture City of East Asia 2021, along with Dunhuang in China, Kitakyushu in Japan, and Sunchon in the Republic of Korea.