S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Is Breaking New Grounds, Benefiting Investors, Tenants And Communities

S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is revolutionizing the multifamily real estate market with its innovative approach to turnkey investing. With a focus on developing unique multifamily apartment communities, building Class-A affordable luxury buildings, and providing comprehensive management services, SCDC offers a hassle-free experience for investors, tenants, and communities alike.

SCDC is proud to announce that it is currently in the Pre-Sale phase of its company launch, with over $200 million in Pre-Sale Agreements orders completed by Investor-Purchasers. The company expects to complete over $3.15 billion in Pre-Sales over the next month or two, demonstrating strong investor confidence in its unique value proposition.

Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Visionary Officer at S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, said, “At the core of SCDC's business is developing multifamily apartment communities that offer unparalleled benefits to investor-purchasers. These communities feature brand-new apartment buildings that are under warranty, provide tax benefits, offer immediate equity, and provide Cash-on-Cash returns exceeding 1000% using our proprietary capital stack for leverage. “

The apartment units developed by SCDC are designed to redefine luxury living at affordable prices. Each unit is fully furnished with professional interior design, making it suitable for long-term, corporate, or Airbnb rentals. The communities are meticulously planned with social community engineering, rooftop patios, and kitchens, attached garages for every apartment, chef's kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and spa-inspired elegant bathrooms. The attention to detail, including 10' tray ceilings, custom lighting, uniquely stained concrete floors and walls, and custom walk-in closets and entertainment centers, ensures a truly exceptional living experience.

In addition to developing these exceptional properties, SCDC also builds and fully furnishes the apartment investment properties using superior quality pre-cast insulated concrete panels. This construction method reduces total construction time by up to 75%. Moreover, it ensures a rock-solid shell and is resistant to hurricanes, wind, fire, flood, and earthquakes, as well as energy efficiency and pest resistance. The use of smart home technology and security systems, solar and battery power backups, and low water consumption tropical landscaping further enhance the sustainability and convenience of these properties for complete ESG investing.

SCDC's Multifamily Apartment Investor-Purchase Program provides an accessible entry point for novice and experienced investors. But the opportunity is limited to only 485 Investor-Purchasers in the initial investor pool of Preferred Investors and are being called internally the “Elite 485”, referencing the number of initial investor opportunities with special benefits only available during the initial Pre-Sale which is almost sold out. With as little as a $10,000 total out-of-pocket investment, investors can own 5 buildings of 28 apartment units of investment properties outright and offer their apartments at affordable moderate rental rates. SCDC offers a proprietary capital stack featuring 100% plus financing, immediate equity, and the potential for higher value generation. The entire investment process is hands-off and hassle-free, thanks to turnkey professional management provided by SCDC from A to Z.

SCDC's comprehensive management services cover every aspect of the investment process, including design, development, financing, construction, furnishing, tenants, accounting, and maintenance. With virtual investor project monitoring, new modern construction and planning, and experienced leadership, investors can enjoy a more stable real estate investment product while saving time and money. SCDC's management approach is designed to provide peace of mind to investors and tenants, ensuring a seamless and profitable investment journey.

As SCDC continues to break ground and secure property locations for its new communities, the company is committed to informing investors, tenants, and the public through press releases. These updates will highlight the company's progress and shed light on the founder's background, ideas, and innovations that drive SCDC's success.

