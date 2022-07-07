SHARE: RESTORING MENTAL HEALTH IN THE NEW NORMAL

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheShareCo announces the launch of Share, a Singapore-based mental health app that allows students, parents and working adults to seek online therapy in an affordable, accessible and anonymous manner. It is believed to be the first-of-its-kind counselling on-demand app that combines discovery, booking, consultation, review and payment all within one single application.

Through Share, TheShareCo hopes to restore mental health and save lives, amidst the current pandemic and economic-led hardships.

In 2020, Singapore alone saw an alarming increase in suicide death, among those aged 10 to 19, by near 40%, with the elderly hitting a 30-year high. Similar uptrends were observed worldwide. Let's pause at this point to think about the number of families that have been permanently ruined.

"Never mind that stress-related illnesses cost Singapore's economy S$3.2 billion annually," said Tan Han Sing, founder of TheShareCo. "Precious human lives are at stake here, and I feel strongly that if we can help tackle the issue in any way, particularly through technology, we should explore it earnestly. One life lost is one too many."

In a mental health survey conducted in 2021 across 10 countries — Australia, United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and India, to name a few — it was revealed that 58% did not seek help for clinical level challenges. For non-clinical, it was a staggering 84%.

The reasons cited were:

a lack of knowledge of what kind of help to seek or where to get it (34%)

a lack of confidence in mental health treatment (28%)

stigma or fear of not wanting people to know (22%)

a lack of affordability (17%)

Share is here to help solve these pain points, by offering:

Instant Confirmation 24X7

No more endless pre-consultation questionnaires to fill up. No more long anxious wait for an appointment date. All bookings are confirmed by therapists over the Share app — direct, instant — whether a client needs to chat now, or in the next hour.

Stay Anonymous

No registration is required when a client accesses the Share app and explores its free resources. When a client is ready for consultation, just fill in the essential information to get the therapist started. Clients may also turn off their device camera, if they wish to, throughout the session.

100% Trusted and Qualified

All therapists are trained and certified by recognized institutions, each with a minimum Master's degree.

Simple Tech and Useful Tools

Share raises the bar with its built-in videotelephony module, accompanied by pioneering annotation and chat tools to ensure that every session is as interactive as it is effective. There's no third-party meeting app to install. Share is also accessibility-friendly, allowing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to receive much-needed counselling support too.

One Flat, Low Price

Whether it's group or individual counselling, and regardless of the issue a client wishes to consult on, Share charges one flat, affordable price. This makes therapy even more stress-free.

In essence, Share brings mental health therapy into the 21st century by matching individuals with mental healthcare professionals – online, on-demand, 24x7. Anyone can schedule a counselling session – fast, secured, and at one low, flat rate – regardless of issues, and as individuals or groups. It also removes the stigma that comes with seeking mental health support.

More info at: https://theshareco.org/

About Share™ and TheShareCo

Share™ is a first-of-a-kind, all-in-one counselling on-demand app that combines discovery, booking, consultation, payment and review all within one single application. A company of Tueetor, Share™ was created by the same award-winning app team behind Tueetor and 10-Min Tutor. With Share™, TheShareCo hopes to make counselling affordable and accessible, especially to needy individuals and low-income families.