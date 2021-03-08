Shareable Asset, a leading asset digitalization platform in Singapore, makes leadership change

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareable Asset, one of the few MAS licensed asset digitalization platforms, has appointed its new CEO. Michael Chin, formerly CEO of UBS Asset Management Singapore, joins as CEO effective Mar 5, 2021.



Michael Chin, a former CEO of UBS Asset Management in Singapore

Mr. Chin is a seasoned veteran in the world of investment and finance with over 30 years of experience. He spent 22 years in various locations Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Singapore and functions in UBS AG.

Prior to taking this CEO role, Michael served as an independent director in the BOD of Kakao Bank from 2019, a leading digital bank in the world with over 14 million accounts and $20 billion in assets.

Mr. Chin is expected to incorporate his vast financial sector experience into Shareable Asset's strong technology platform to lead Shareable Asset to become a leader in the asset digitization market in Singapore and Asia.

Michael Chin, CEO of Shareable Asset said, "I am thrilled to join Shareable Asset which will be a catalyst to the industry to go digital. Blockchain-based tokenization technology will gradually reform the financial industry and enter a new digital era."