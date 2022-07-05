ShareAndStocks.com Launches Its Official News Widget.

—

A digital source for stock market news, Shareandstocks.com publishes premium-compiled financial news from reputed sources. They have a group of specialists on the subject who work for them in curating data and articles from a range of international sources. Recently, they launched their news widget that any website can embed to give its users direct access to the latest stock market news directly from ShareAndStocks.com, in real time.

Speaking to the media, the CEO of ShareAndStocks.com said, “We are proud to announce our customizable news widget, which makes it quick and easy to share information with others in your company. Now any website can display the latest stock news filtered by market category or based on a keyword. You can even change the logo for the default image to match your company’s image.”

The users of the website with the embedded widget will be able to view the latest news and also search for any news from your website with their news widget. Any website owner can get started by adding just one line of code and get everything from business and finance news and stock market intelligence, to news on currencies, commodities, and futures.

“I am surprised to see how easy it is to show top and trending stories using ShareAndStocks' news widget.” said one of the users of the news widget.



About ShareAndStocks.com

Shareandstocks.com is a Malaysia-based website with various articles and analyses covering a wide range of financial topics and markets. The website provides both novice and experienced investors with a wealth of trustworthy content in their areas of interest. The goal of the company is to share its experience working with Fortune 500 companies.

The company is made up of a group of individuals with extensive and in-depth knowledge of stock market developments in the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Malaysia, and other nations worldwide. Due to their incredible human capital and state-of-the-art computer infrastructure, they are capable of giving clients the best experience imaginable.

The company's main goal is to create an investor community. A wide range of information is essential for investors to make wise investment decisions, and the importance of timely news cannot be overstated. Additionally, they are always striving to add more investor-friendly elements.

ShareAndStocks.com contains a plethora of business and economic news to keep readers up to date on market developments. Additionally, viewers want instant news about stock trading from various sources to succeed and have better information. For investors looking to invest in stocks, cryptocurrencies, or forex, shareandstocks.com can be a great option in this scenario.

In addition to covering IPO, cryptocurrency, and Forex news, ShareAndStocks.com provides the most recent news on all significant stock markets, including the US, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Malaysia. A section of charts and graphs to help the reader visualize data is one of the popular topics, in addition to investing news.

