THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ENERGY SUPPLY DEVELOPERS, LLC NAME SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

The shareholders of Energy Supply Developers, LLC ("ESD") announced that three of its members were elected to its Senior Leadership team to implement the company's vision of establishing a battery value chain in North America.

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of ESD named Bob Galyen, Chairman; Jeff Yambrick, Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Perkowski, Chief Financial Officer. All three executives are founding shareholders of ESD and bring valuable experience and a broad network of contacts to the company.

Bob Galyen, Chairman, is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable professionals in the global battery industry. Mr. Galyen brings over forty years of experience in the battery space with leading companies such as Magna, Delphi, General Motors and CATL, where he most recently served as CATL's Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Galyen has served as Chairman of SAE's International Battery Standards Steering Committee and as Chairman of NAATBatt International, the industry's leading trade association, and is widely sought out by government and industry executives for advice on battery matters.

Jeff Yambrick, Chief Executive Officer, developed ESD's vision and concept, and brings thirty years of auto and battery experience that includes senior management positions with SVolt, Xalt Energy, Magna Steyr, Altairnano and General Motors. Mr. Yambrick is well-known in the battery industry and has served as the President and Chairman of NAATBatt International.

Jack Perkowski, Chief Financial Officer, is a Wall Street veteran who founded Beijing based ASIMCO Technologies, Inc. in 1994, and built the company into a leading supplier in China's automobile industry. Mr. Perkowski is considered a pioneer in China autos and is widely sought out by global companies for his advice on doing business in China and by Chinese companies that wish to establish operations in the United States.

ESD was founded in March 2021 by a group of leading battery industry and business professionals to address the need to establish a complete battery value chain in North America. The founding shareholders include experienced battery executives, as well as professionals with global experience in finance, site selection, government relations and construction. ESD's goal is to develop a series of integrated battery "Super Sites" in North America that will provide the infrastructure needed to establish a complete value chain for the manufacture of batteries, including cell manufacturing, module assembly and the manufacture of key components, as well as facilities for testing and research and development.

Since its founding, ESD has evaluated numerous sites throughout North America, and is working with battery cell manufacturers and components suppliers from around the world to build manufacturing facilities that can supply the U.S. market cost effectively. ESD serves established and emerging companies by leveraging the contacts and experience of its shareholders and partners to provide "turnkey" manufacturing solutions. ESD can identify and introduce strategic partners and customers; assist in the design of manufacturing facilities; introduce key global suppliers of battery and other manufacturing equipment and assist in site location and evaluation. Through Yates Construction, ESD's construction partner and one of the country's top commercial and industrial construction companies, ESD can arrange for the construction of "build to suit" manufacturing facilities. Through T.M. Crowley & Associates, a prominent, Indianapolis based real estate development company and ESD's development partner, ESD can provide land; construction financing and long-term lease or ownership alternatives to qualified companies. Two of ESD's cell making clients are seriously considering Indiana as a location, and another is evaluating sites in Georgia and Texas.

"As the electrification trend accelerates, it is critically important for the United States to establish a robust battery manufacturing supply chain to maintain its global leadership position and to enhance national security," Bob Galyen said as he underscored the importance of ESD and its vision. Jeff Yambrick added: "We are very pleased with the progress we have made towards realizing our vision of bringing much needed battery manufacturing capabilities to America. We are in discussions with over two dozen companies in the battery value chain that are interested in locating facilities in one of the Super Sites that ESD is planning to establish." Commenting on financing opportunities, Jack Perkowski explained: "Investor demand for funding 'build to suit,' first class manufacturing facilities is high, which enables ESD to offer interesting financing alternatives to high quality companies with unique technologies."

Contact Information:

