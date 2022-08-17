ShareInvestor's 15th INVESTFair Goes Physical Again and Attracts Strong Response from Investors, Sponsors and Exhibitors

SINGAPORE, Aug 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ShareInvestor Pte Ltd ("SI" or "the Group"), a leading regional media and technology company focused on equity market data, investor relations (IR), and investor education, announced today that its premier annual event INVESTFair has attracted a strong response from the investing community.



The event's "Era of Borderless Investing" theme resonates well with an investing community that now leverages on technology to trade "any product, any market, any time".



The Group's 15th edition of INVESTFair is a large-scale onsite event that will be held on Saturday 27th August 2022 from 9am to 6pm, at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 404. To date, sponsors include SGX Group, Moomoo Singapore, TD Ameritrade Singapore, SPH Media, FTSE Russell, CSOP Asset Management, City Index, Lim and Tan Securities, USMART, Webull, Tiger Brokers, UOB Asset Management etc.



The event is expected to draw a sizeable crowd of retail and mass affluent investors. Entrance is free of charge, and visitors can register at



Mr Christopher Lee, CEO, ShareInvestor Group said "INVESTFair has been an annual event that investors have looked forward to since 2007. This year's line-up of top tier speakers, insightful panel discussions, innovative product exhibitors and generous lucky draws promises to make it an even more enjoyable as well as educationally enriching event."



Mr Gavin Chia, Managing Director, Moomoo Singapore and a Platinum Sponsor of the event said, "Our vision is to revolutionize Singapore's investing landscape by promoting both investor education and intelligent investment strategies. Investing is truly borderless. Many investors look to follow experts' ideas and strategies to create a sustainable, lasting wealth portfolio in a complex investing environment."



"Moomoo Singapore has strived to promote financial literacy through various partnerships that inspire and empower investment decisions. This year, Moomoo Singapore has returned to the physical INVESTFair, offering investors an opportunity to connect with industry veterans to share insights and learn strategies for shielding assets against market volatility and global inflation." Added Gavin Chia.



Mr Greg Baker, CEO of TD Ameritrade Singapore, said, "We are delighted to be a partner of INVESTFair once again, and to be a part of conversations that aim to help Singapore investors take better control of their financial lives. In today's fast-moving market, the most important asset investors can have is knowledge that will help them to trade quickly, decisively, and efficiently. We look forward to sharing how investors can stay on top of market trends and make more-informed investment decisions when trading in the U.S. markets, by leveraging our educational resources and thinkorswim(R) suite of platforms."



To know more about INVESTFair, please visit



About ShareInvestor (



A leading regional media and technology company, ShareInvestor Pte Ltd (SI) was founded in 1999 to empower investors to make informed investment decisions. SI focuses on providing investor relations, market data and investor education services, and operates the largest investor relations network in the region.



Over the past, 22 years, the SI Group has grown from 12 staff in Singapore to more than 130 staff in five countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia). It has also made strategic investments in investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (



SI (



It also assists public listed companies and financial institutions with their corporate website designs and technology services. SI organizes financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events INVEST Fair(TM) (



For more information, please contact:



Media Contact:

Mr Wayne Koo

Mobile: +65-9338-8166

Office: +65-6958-8008

Email: wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sg



Event Contact:

Ms Zhao Yan Jing

Office: +65-6958-8019

Email: events@shareinvestor.com







