SHAREit grabs the second rank globally among SEA headquartered publishers

Secures second place in terms of downloads, among Southeast Asia headquartered media publishers in App Annie's Level Up Top Publisher Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAREit, the global content streaming, gaming, and file sharing application, has been recognized as the second top Southeast Asia headquartered media publisher worldwide by downloads in the App Annie Level Up Top Publishers Awards of 2021.

The prestigious Top Publisher Awards by App Annie is an annual celebration of the leading publishers and brands, for the purpose of recognizing the most innovative and successful companies in mobile from around the world.

SHAREit's global achievements led by its strong performance establish its proficiency as a vernacular and personalized content platform while reinforcing its constant efforts towards transforming SHAREit into a holistic entertainment provider. SHAREit's unique product offering accompanied by a wide array of user-centric features doesn't just make it hugely popular amongst customers but also provides marketers with a highly effective mobile marketing platform. As mobile devices become an integral part of our lives, mobile marketing will become the norm and marketers would require a platform that can seamlessly blend mobile marketing into what we know as just regular marketing.

As stated in the recently published report 'the State of Mobile in 2021' by App Annie, the Mobile application industry bolstered the ad industry in 2020 — growing to $240 billion in mobile ad spend and set to top $290 billion in 2021. SHAREit's exceptional reach across the globe and its ability to deliver differential advertising solutions in tandem with various marketing objectives make it the preferred choice for marketers the world over.

Commenting on SHAREit's success, Mr. Karam Malhotra, Partner & Global VP, SHAREit said, "The team at SHAREit is tremendously thrilled by the various accolades that their efforts are earning the application. We have always strived to provide the best content and gaming services to our users and would continue to push the bar in that respect. The mobile application industry is growing at an exceptional pace and we look forward to fostering the journey while growing with it."

About SHAREit:

SHAREit is one of the world's largest offline and online platforms that provides file sharing, gaming, and content streaming service. It has 1.8 billion users and more than 500 million MAU globally with a strong market presence in APAC, Middle East, Africa, etc. SHAREit was recognized as the fastest-growing media publisher globally in H1'2020 by AppsFlyer. The app is owned by Smart Media4U Technology Pte. Ltd headquartered in Singapore.