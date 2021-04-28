SHAREit Group appoints Nabeel Ashraf Ali Khan to Associate Director Sales & Partnerships in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal

Khan will drive SHAREit's next stage of growth in the subcontinent drawing on his considerable and outstanding sales track record and delivering outcome-oriented solutions.

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAREit Group, the global internet technology company that has built numerous popular tools and digital entertainment content applications, has announced the appointment of Nabeel Ashraf Ali Khan as Associate Director, Sales & Partnerships in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal.



Nabeel Ashraf Ali Khan

Khan, who currently reports to SHAREit's Global Performance Head, has a demonstrated track record of strong people leadership, building successful sales teams and as well as educating clients & agencies, conducting sessions about digital media and advertising.

Commenting on his appointment, Khan said: "SHAREit's focus on innovation and technology is particularly exciting for me. And, with people at the heart of their strategy, I'm looking forward to be a part of this journey while working with the team to create a dynamic sales force, and execute on the long-term growth strategy. I have always been impressed with the energy and innovation of the company and am thrilled to have an opportunity to create a more collaborative and focused environment allowing the regional sales teams to concentrate on their core job of building our business in a sustainable way."

In his new role, Khan will work with SHAREit's executive team to identify and implement sales strategies and establish domestic and regional sales objectives, including growing more awareness amongst advertisers, sales projections and hiring in the different regions. He will be responsible for setting the company's overall sales strategy in the subcontinent and overseeing the sales team responsible for executing on it.

"I am very pleased to announce that Nabeel has been appointed as Associate Director Sales & Partnerships," added Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President, SHAREit Group. "As we prepare to scale our business and deepen our partnerships with existing clients while expanding our offering of solutions, one of our key areas of focus has been securing the right talent. Khan's wide-ranging and in-depth expertise in sales and business development makes him the perfect fit for a growing, global company like ours. His knowledge of the markets that we serve along with his extensive sales experience allow us to grow and continue delivering demonstrable value to our partners. We wish him an excellent integration and are really pleased to be gaining his insight and expertise for this next phase of our journey"

Khan has joined SHAREit with more than 15 years of experience introducing and expanding business footprints across multiple markets and regions in the media and technology industries. Throughout his career, Khan has focused on scaling and aligning business teams, cultures, processes and reporting, as he employs best practice sales methodologies to spur growth.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ushareit.com/

About SHAREit Group

SHAREit Group is a global internet technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group's business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages.

SHAREit also enjoys a top spot amongst the fastest-growing media publishers in Southeast Asia and the Middle East as per the AppsFlyer Performance Index Edition XI. It aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.