SHAREit showcases strong momentum and shares the stage with top apps in Southeast Asia

Ranks as the 4th most downloaded app company in Indonesia and features amongst the top 10 apps with the highest monthly active users in the Philippines, in App Annie's State of the Mobile 2022 report

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAREit Group, a global technology company, today announced that its file sharing and content streaming app, SHAREit, has been spotlighted for its solid performance in Southeast Asia in App Annie's State of the Mobile 2022 report. SHAREit has been ranked as the 4th Top App company by downloads in Indonesia after ByteDance, Meta and Google, and features amongst the top 10 apps in the Philippines by monthly active users with popular players including Netflix, Lazada and Instagram.

These rankings underscore and further establish the popularity and trust that the app enjoys in two of the most prominent markets in Southeast Asia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

"Southeast Asia has been leading as a mobile first consumer economy. The region added 40 million new internet users during the pandemic, witnessing a steep surge from non-metros according to reports . There has been a significant increase in the time spent on mobile, app downloads and in-app purchases. We attribute our consistent growth and popularity not only to these factors, but also to the power of word of mouth as more and more people are using SHAREit to discover and share," says, Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group. "We are thrilled to kick-off 2022 by sharing the stage with some of the leading global companies in the technology industry."

As a foundational "plumbing" piece of SEA's digital infrastructure, SHAREit is also encouraging digital and financial inclusion in the region and links brands including ecommerce players to the underserved consumers and digital banks to the unbanked.

SHAREit, through its offline capability, has been making digital content more accessible by enabling users to share any type of file like music, images, and videos with their peers. Being one of the first app channel partners of Google Play, it ensures secure application transfers with Peer-to-Peer Offline App Sharing.

With users' ever increasing mobile data requirements, continuously evolving product features and rapidly increasing commercialization ability, SHAREit is well placed to take advantage of both its users and advertisers' requirements, and further strengthen their leadership position across Southeast Asia.

About SHAREit Group

SHAREit Group is a global technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group's business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages. SHAREit aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.