ShareRing and Organic Mobility Join Forces to Revolutionize Corporate IoT Transportation with Decentralized Identity Technology

Discover the future of digital identity solutions as ShareRing, a blockchain digital identity company, forms an integration partnership with Organic Mobility, an IoT automobile technology company. This strategic collaboration promises to revolutionize corporate IoT transportation with enhanced decentralized identity authentication.

—

Melbourne, 19 September 2023 - ShareRing, a pioneering blockchain digital identity company, and Organic Mobility, a leading digital automobile company based in Japan, are excited to announce their strategic integration. This groundbreaking partnership sees the integration of ShareRing’s self-sovereign identity solution to verifiably authenticate users and members through Organic Mobility’s Connected Platform.

Organic Mobility has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge IoT Connected services that connect vehicles with business processes and data sets. By creating a unique platform that seamlessly integrates automobiles into business logic and their mobile/web applications, Organic Mobility enhances convenience for both business and consumer end-users, improves operational efficiency, and brings a new level of synergy between existing data sets and state-of-the-art web3 identity technology.

ShareRing, founded in 2018 and backed by leading VCs and blockchain experts, specializes in building identity infrastructure and protocols for the private exchange of reputable data. With a vision of a frictionless digital future, ShareRing's technology empowers seamless interactions without the need for trusted intermediaries. ShareRing's identity system is built towards a composable nature, offering industry-agnostic blockchain technology that streamlines identity creation and verification processes for existing applications.

The collaboration between ShareRing and Organic Mobility marks a pivotal moment in the IoT and digital identity industries, as it combines the strengths of two cutting-edge companies to unlock new markets and drive transformative changes.

Jonathon Liu, VP of Marketing at ShareRing, stated that this integration will “revolutionize the way corporate consumers and businesses interact with their automobile experiences through IoT services, while leveraging the power of decentralized identity technology.”

Through this engagement, Organic Mobility will integrate ShareRing's identity management system directly into its IoT platform and application. By doing so, the engagement will enable higher degrees of identification for corporations and business consumers alike. With ShareRing's advanced blockchain-based identity technology, Organic Mobility's IoT platform will benefit from enhanced security, privacy, and data integrity, ensuring that businesses can confidently identify their end-users, who interact with their vehicles and utilize valuable data sets. This also opens the possibility of extending corporate identities into a hybrid on-and-off blockchain model.

“It is a great honor to enter into a technological partnership with ShareRing. Organic Mobility is a player in providing connected services, with a vision for the 6G communication generation. We are ushering in an era where people, vehicles, and industries connect seamlessly on an unprecedented scale, creating opportunities for new services that were unimaginable. In this context, requirements for security technologies related to authentication and personal information leak prevention will be significantly elevated. Therefore, we consider ShareRing’s next-generation security technologies to be essential.” stated Koji Matsubara, CEO of Organic Mobility.

"ShareRing is delighted to collaborate with Organic Mobility, a pioneering digital automobile company," stated Tim Bos, Founder of ShareRing. "This engagement showcases the potential of blockchain-based digital identities in transforming IoT experiences. Together, we aim to create a future where businesses can seamlessly and securely leverage reputable data for their operations, without compromising on privacy or trust."

This engagement marks one of the first-ever engagements between a self-sovereign blockchain identity company and a digital automobile platform company. It represents a significant milestone in evolving IoT and digital identity solutions, fostering innovation and driving the adoption of secure, decentralized technologies in the corporate landscape.

Both Organic Mobility and ShareRing are excited about the possibilities that this engagement will unlock. Together, they envision a future where businesses can harness the full potential of IoT technologies, seamless data exchange, and secure digital identities to drive efficiency and innovation across various industries.

About Us: ShareRing is a blockchain digital identity company, founded in 2018. Backed by leading VCs and experts in the field of blockchain and technology, ShareRing builds identity infrastructure and protocols for the creation, and private exchange of reputable data. The company runs two divisions, ShareRing Foundation (infrastructure and identity protocols) and ShareRing Business Solution (institutional and B2B identity). ShareRing’s 3 core products are ShareLedger (Layer 1, Cosmos), Vault (An identity protocol built on ShareLedger), and VQL (identity communication channel). Join us in our journey to help you secure your digital future.

