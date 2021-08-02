ShareRing Expands its Board with the Appointment of Richard An Kai Tsiang as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Former Chief Financial Officer of Yahoo! Asia Brings Deep Industry Experience to the Expanded ShareRing Board

BANGKOK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareRing, a rapidly expanding blockchain based technology business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard An Kai Tsiang as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective July 6th. Mr. Tsiang, who has more than 10 years of Board experience across the industrial and gaming sectors, will strengthen the Company's Board under the leadership of Chairman Tim Bos.



Mr. Tsiang previously served on the board of Skycity Entertainment as well as Broadway International. His Executive Career spans technology and gaming, including being the first Chief Financial Officer of Yahoo! Asia and later the Chief Development Officer of Melco Resorts. He is currently a Director of The Hong Kong Jockey Club and is responsible for Infrastructure Development and Project Management and is based in Hong Kong.

Mr. Tsiang has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Melbourne. He also has Master of Science degrees from both the NYU Stern School of Business as well as from Columbia University in New York. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

Tim Bos, CEO of ShareRing, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Richard as a Non-Executive Director. He will strengthen our team at a crucial time for our business as we continue our expansion. Richard has a wealth of highly applicable and complementary experience, particularly in the fields of entertainment, and I look forward to working with him."

Mr. Tsiang added: "I am thrilled to be joining ShareRing at such an exciting time for the company. We have ambitious plans for growth and further innovation, and I hope I will be able to help with the rapid implementation of these plans."

ShareRing, with a footprint in 11 countries across 5 regions around the globe, has created the first multipurpose digital ecosystem which enables people and organisations to issue, verify, store, retrieve and share information in a truly secure and trustworthy environment. The ecosystem has blockchain technology at its core providing an immutable digital fingerprint of all data stored and shared. This core technology links to an individual's Personal Information Vault (PIV) which holds their personal data, in encrypted format, on their own mobile device. Information can never leave an individual's PIV unless they expressly choose to share it with a third party. Since it is NEVER stored in a centralised database, they retain total control over their own information and ensure data privacy at all times.

Through the ShareRing Ecosystem, accessed via the ShareRing Apps, ShareRing has created a number of products/solutions which digitize, streamline and radically improve processes across multiple industries and functions.

About ShareRing

ShareRing is a technology company which has created an ecosystem where individuals and organisations can transact in a secure and trusted digital environment. Central to establishing high trust levels is ShareRing's encrypted self-sovereign ID solution, based on blockchain technology, creating an immutable "fingerprint" of an individual's verifiable personal identity and documents. Self-sovereign means the individual retains full control over their own data since it resides solely on their personal device in an encrypted format, and is never stored centrally.

These features provide security for the individual user, as well as confidence for the consumer of the data, such that the data provided has not been altered in any way since it was uploaded to the blockchain. Through the ShareRing Ecosystem, accessed via ShareRing Apps, ShareRing has created a number of products/solutions which digitize, streamline and radically improve processes across multiple industries and functions including health, financial services, events, travel & hospitality.

For more information, please visit https://sharering.network/

