KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Eid al-Fitr has arrived and to celebrate with the local people, OPPO created a festive atmosphere at the service centers by offering a lot of surprise activities. Everyone who visited service centers was welcomed to join in the activities, regardless of age, gender and ethnicity.

From May 8th to 16th, OPPO service centers in over 10 countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco and Philippines decorated its space, prepared promotions and exquisite gifts for customers and their families. We also held lucky draw for participants and the luckiest one had a chance to win OPPO Enco W31 earbuds.



Sharing happiness and wishes, OPPO celebrates Eid al-Fitr with customers at its service centers

OPPO has always believed that customer service is more than just repairing. It is a process of understanding customer's concerns and also creating unforgettable experiences. With this in mind, the OPPO Service Centers will continuously enhance the experiences at our service centers by organizing various activities during festive seasons, while providing excellent professional services within users' reach. OPPO wishes to share the joy of celebrations not only to our customers but also to their friends and family.

On top of the festive season, a special Service Day event has also been launched at the OPPO Service Center. On the 10th of each month, all OPPO customers will be able to enjoy maintenance and accessories discounts, and also get more practical free services, such as free phone disinfect service, free labor cost, software upgrade, free cleaning and etc.

To provide better services during this particular period, we would like our customers to be assured that we are a brand that cares our customer's safety and puts it at the utmost priority.

OPPO Service Centers strictly follow guidelines set in accordance with the government requirements. All of our staff at the service centers are required to wear a face mask, check their body temperature, clean and disinfect the store daily, and provide hand sanitizers for customers.

In the upcoming June, the OPPO Service Center plans to upgrade its Service Day event. It is noteworthy that the date of OPPO Service Day will be changed from the original 10th of each month to 10-12th. More importantly, customers can enjoy more discounts on spare parts refresh at a lower price. Let's look forward to the upgraded OPPO Service Day in June!