Sharing Your Timeless Hari Raya Memories On The Wall Is Easy And Convenient, Without Any Surface Damage With 3M Command™ Picture Hanging Strips







Whenever we visit any homes during Raya, the hanging pictures on our neighbours, friends or family's wall often pique our curiosity. We can see the big smiles captured at that moment worth remembering. These memories are profound and have a long-lasting impact. It is easier to share these memories by hanging up the framed pictures with the 3M™ Command™ Picture Hanging Strips, which work on various wall surfaces. The best part is that with no nails or screws involved, these strips can carry up to 7.2kg of the frame. With no markings on the wall, you can transform that empty wall into a wall of memories showing those finest moments during this Raya and rearrange it again after Raya to include this year's best and most fun memories!



With the reopening of the borders, individuals may now celebrate Raya in a larger group than in previous years. You may be travelling abroad or balik kampung to another state; nonetheless, one thing for sure is that you will be busy taking pictures for memories. One fun part about Hari Raya is planning out this year's Raya attire, making sure they are colour or event design-coordinated. Make sure you have your tripod with a self-timer for easier group wefies.



One of the challenges when taking family photos with kids is to get them to stay in place and keep that big smile going. One tip is to prepare some treats for the kids and reward them for good behaviour during the photo shoot.



If you're celebrating your first Raya in your new rental home, Raya decorations and picture frames are an absolute must-have. Do you fear staining the rental home wall or knocking an ugly hole in the wall just to put up those picture frames? You don't have to worry about these issues with Command™ Picture Hanging Strips, a damage-free solution that holds strongly and removes cleanly. Depending on your picture frame, the strips come in white and black, and they come in a variety of sizes depending on your frame size, be it narrow, medium, or large picture hanging strips.



Here are some different styles that you can choose and style your walls this Raya:







Canvas prints are also classic and timeless - their versatility can make your wall look great for years. This year, why not print your Raya photo on a canvas instead? Command™ Canvas Hanger is the latest addition to the Command™ Picture Hanging range family. There are two sizes of canvas hangers available: a Large Canvas Hanger that can hold up to 1.3kg and fits most 45cm x 60cm canvas frames, and a Jumbo Canvas Hanger that can hold up to 2.2kg and fits most 60cm x 90cm canvas frames.



Showcase your best memories this Raya with Command™ Picture Hanging Strips or Command™ Canvas Hanger to spruce up your wall decor and hang your favourite Raya memories for the year. It enables you to have damage-free hanging on your wall without the need for nails and screws, hold strongly and removes cleanly; easy to



3M™ Command™ products are now available at nearby stores such as Ace Hardware, Aeon, Aeon Big, HomePro, Jaya Grocer, Lotus's, Mydin, Parkson, Popular, Village Grocer and the official online stores on



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 25 April 2022 - Creating beautiful memories during any festive celebration is a priceless gift that lasts a lifetime. To be able to reminisce over these beautiful memories is precious. This year will be the first time for Malaysians to celebrate Hari Raya with our loved ones after two years of travel restrictions. It is the most anticipated celebration for all Muslims and taking Raya portraits with loved ones is undoubtedly more precious than ever.Whenever we visit any homes during Raya, the hanging pictures on our neighbours, friends or family's wall often pique our curiosity. We can see the big smiles captured at that moment worth remembering. These memories are profound and have a long-lasting impact. It is easier to share these memories by hanging up the framed pictures with the 3M™ Command™ Picture Hanging Strips, which work on various wall surfaces. The best part is that with no nails or screws involved, these strips can carry up to 7.2kg of the frame. With no markings on the wall, you can transform that empty wall into a wall of memories showing those finest moments during this Raya and rearrange it again after Raya to include this year's best and most fun memories!With the reopening of the borders, individuals may now celebrate Raya in a larger group than in previous years. You may be travelling abroad orto another state; nonetheless, one thing for sure is that you will be busy taking pictures for memories. One fun part about Hari Raya is planning out this year's Raya attire, making sure they are colour or event design-coordinated. Make sure you have your tripod with a self-timer for easier group wefies.One of the challenges when taking family photos with kids is to get them to stay in place and keep that big smile going. One tip is to prepare some treats for the kids and reward them for good behaviour during the photo shoot.If you're celebrating your first Raya in your new rental home, Raya decorations and picture frames are an absolute must-have. Do you fear staining the rental home wall or knocking an ugly hole in the wall just to put up those picture frames? You don't have to worry about these issues with Command™ Picture Hanging Strips, a damage-free solution that holds strongly and removes cleanly. Depending on your picture frame, the strips come in white and black, and they come in a variety of sizes depending on your frame size, be it narrow, medium, or large picture hanging strips.Here are some different styles that you can choose and style your walls this Raya:Canvas prints are also classic and timeless - their versatility can make your wall look great for years. This year, why not print your Raya photo on a canvas instead? Command™ Canvas Hanger is the latest addition to the Command™ Picture Hanging range family. There are two sizes of canvas hangers available: a Large Canvas Hanger that can hold up to 1.3kg and fits most 45cm x 60cm canvas frames, and a Jumbo Canvas Hanger that can hold up to 2.2kg and fits most 60cm x 90cm canvas frames.Showcase your best memories this Raya with Command™ Picture Hanging Strips or Command™ Canvas Hanger to spruce up your wall decor and hang your favourite Raya memories for the year. It enables you to have damage-free hanging on your wall without the need for nails and screws, hold strongly and removes cleanly; easy to apply and remove again when you want to change your picture frame arrangement, and it also works on a variety of smooth surfaces including the painted wall, tile, glass and wood.3M™ Command™ products are now available at nearby stores such as Ace Hardware, Aeon, Aeon Big, HomePro, Jaya Grocer, Lotus's, Mydin, Parkson, Popular, Village Grocer and the official online stores on Shopee and Lazada . For more information and creative styling tips, please follow the Command™ brand on Facebook , or visit their website at https://www.command.com.my/3M/en_MY/command-my/ The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.