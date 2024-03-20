Sharks Creators Complete the Work At MYSEA Project

—

Sharks Creators’ agency has successfully concluded its involvement in MYSEA Project or “Mediterranean Youth, NEETs and Women Advancing Skills, Employment and Awareness in the Blue and Green Economy”.

This 3.6 million euro initiative was co-funded by the European Union and implemented across five countries: Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Jordan.

The project is under the ENI CBC MED programme, implemented by the Centro Informazione e Educazione allo Sviluppo Onlus – CIES, as lead partner, in cooperation with the “Department of Agricultural, Food and Forest Sciences” at the University of Palermo in Italy, the Lebanese Development Network (LDN) in Lebanon, the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) in Jordan, the Eurotraining Educational Organization SA in Greece, and the Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity (UTSS) in Tunisia.

Activities in Lebanon

Under the guidance of the Lebanese Development Network, Sharks Creators Marketing Agency organized a series of training sessions and hands-on workshops to enable young people and women to broaden their range of knowledge, putting transversal, sectoral, and digital skills alongside the creative ones. The workshop tackled digital storytelling, video production, post-production, and photography under the tutorship of professional technical experts Sam Khoury, Naoum Abi Adam, and Yazbek Wehbe.

22 videos and documentaries were produced, addressing a diverse range of topics such as agri-food, agriculture, waste management, women empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Sharks also orchestrated dynamic events’ coverage, marketing, communication, and social media campaigns.

Below are some noteworthy works:

Waste Warriors : youth waste management challenges in the Nahr Ibrahim area in Lebanon. The video sheds light on the innovative approach taken to tackle plastic pollution in the Nahr Ibrahim River.

: youth waste management challenges in the Nahr Ibrahim area in Lebanon. The video sheds light on the innovative approach taken to tackle plastic pollution in the Nahr Ibrahim River. Jar Thuraya : a story of a woman who has chosen to become an entrepreneur in agrifood: starting from the rural areas of Lebanon, she founded a start-up that produces and markets typical local food products. A way to resist the crisis, but always with an eye on sustainability!

: a story of a woman who has chosen to become an entrepreneur in agrifood: starting from the rural areas of Lebanon, she founded a start-up that produces and markets typical local food products. A way to resist the crisis, but always with an eye on sustainability! Deir el Ahmar Guesthouse : talks about a hospitality project for tourists, run by a woman who has given her business a unique twist by becoming a trainer and providing guests with workshops on how to produce “mouneh” and other traditional dishes.

: talks about a hospitality project for tourists, run by a woman who has given her business a unique twist by becoming a trainer and providing guests with workshops on how to produce “mouneh” and other traditional dishes. The Azolla Plant : Azola is a water fern with consistent nutritional properties, which reproduces extremely fast. But it is not a threat to the ecosystem, far from it! In the documentary, Romeo explains that it can be used as animal food while being a profitable source of livelihood for small farmers.

: Azola is a water fern with consistent nutritional properties, which reproduces extremely fast. But it is not a threat to the ecosystem, far from it! In the documentary, Romeo explains that it can be used as animal food while being a profitable source of livelihood for small farmers. The story of Jabal Moussa: unveiling the amazing hiking trails of Jabal Moussa Biosphere Reserve with Tania, an environmental guide who also is the Ecotourism manager of the reserve.



MYSEA aimed as well at the formulation of work policies for youth and skills’ development agenda per country. This is why 15 local, regional, and national authorities and ministries are involved in the training programs, to draw the need for a new policy paradigm to promote inclusive job-youth growth.



Contact Info:

Name: Sam Khoury

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sharks Creators

Website: https://sharkscreators.com/



Release ID: 89124508

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.